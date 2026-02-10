Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Smith Talks Judi Jupiter Experience, Lund AHL All-Star, Celebrini on McDavid Line

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini is starting the Olympics on a line with Connor McDavid.

That’s how Team Canada lined up during their first practice on Sunday, Celebrini with McDavid and Tom Wilson.

The young San Jose Sharks superstar also featured on Canada’s second power play unit with Bo Horvat, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, and Shea Theodore.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet had more details about Canada’s lines.

Canada starts play on Feb. 12 at 7:40 AM PT vs. Czechia.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini shared some cute pics of him as a kid in Canada gear!

Jack Han likes how top San Jose Sharks prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson are developing. Also, what will Kiefer Sherwood‘s extension look like?

Other Sharks News…

Celebrini figures among NHL EDGE’s Olympic X-factors.

What are San Jose Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov’s gear specs?

Around the NHL…

Sidney Crosby named Team Canada’s captain.

Martin Brodeur thinks NHL players should embrace time living in Olympic Village.

Canada, USA taking different approaches to Olympic village.

Matthew Tkachuk living out Olympic dream.

How is Jack Hughes lining up for Team USA?

Trade interest for Patrik Laine?

Two questions for each Central Division team, including the Colorado Avalanche, at the break.

Detroit Red Wings broadcasts moving to an MLB-run streaming service.

 

