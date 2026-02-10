SJHN Daily: Smith Talks Judi Jupiter Experience, Lund AHL All-Star, Celebrini on McDavid Line

Macklin Celebrini is starting the Olympics on a line with Connor McDavid.

That’s how Team Canada lined up during their first practice on Sunday, Celebrini with McDavid and Tom Wilson.

Macklin Celebrini is taking nothing for granted in his first shot at Olympic glory with @hockeycanada – including his first chance to play alongside Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/N4VeWLzZ3X — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 9, 2026

The young San Jose Sharks superstar also featured on Canada’s second power play unit with Bo Horvat, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, and Shea Theodore.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet had more details about Canada’s lines.

Canada starts play on Feb. 12 at 7:40 AM PT vs. Czechia.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini shared some cute pics of him as a kid in Canada gear!

Cam Lund will replace Filip Bystedt in the All Star Classic representing the Barracuda #thefutureisteal — Madison Montez (@MadsMontez) February 8, 2026

Jack Han likes how top San Jose Sharks prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson are developing. Also, what will Kiefer Sherwood‘s extension look like?

Other Sharks News…

Steve Kerr is a confirmed Macklin Celebrini HEAD. 🦈 "I look at the box scores every day… he was hanging around here as a 14-year-old kid and now all of the sudden he's in the MVP race in the NHL." pic.twitter.com/1nYhvZ6Dmg — KNBR (@KNBR) February 10, 2026

Celebrini figures among NHL EDGE’s Olympic X-factors.

What are San Jose Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov’s gear specs?

Vincent was suspended 2 games for this play https://t.co/9ZjHI08Vhc — JD Young (@MyFryHole) February 10, 2026

Around the NHL…

Sidney Crosby named Team Canada’s captain.

Martin Brodeur thinks NHL players should embrace time living in Olympic Village.

Canada, USA taking different approaches to Olympic village.

This is what @Sportsnetkyle saw at Team USA practice Tkachuk/Eichel/Tkachuk

Guentzel/Matthews/Boldy

Connor/Larkin/Thompson

Miller/Nelson/Hughes

Trocheck some rotating with Nelson

Keller Hughes/McAvoy

Slavin/Faber

Sanderson/Werenski

LaCombe/Hanifin Hellebuyck in own net pic.twitter.com/zv2kj9ZJlT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2026

Matthew Tkachuk living out Olympic dream.

How is Jack Hughes lining up for Team USA?

I worked for Rick Tocchet…. and i broke down Matvei Michkov's last 5 games, this clip is his D-Zone play. 🤷‍♂️ Is Michkov playing poorly because the coach won't play him?

OR

🤷‍♂️ Is the coach not playing him because he is playing below his ability? Watch the FULL… pic.twitter.com/MRS6NuMtO8 — Petey (@spetershockey) February 9, 2026

Trade interest for Patrik Laine?

Two questions for each Central Division team, including the Colorado Avalanche, at the break.

Detroit Red Wings broadcasts moving to an MLB-run streaming service.