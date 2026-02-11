How Have Celebrini, Sharks Adjusted to More Defensive Attention?

There’s arguably nobody more important to his team in the NHL than Macklin Celebrini is to the San Jose Sharks.

Celebrini has 42 more points than second on the Sharks, Will Smith (39). To put that in perspective, that’s the largest canyon between No. 1 to 2 scorer on a team, followed by MacKinnon’s 31-point gap over Martin Necas (62) on the Colorado Avalanche and Kucherov’s same differential over Jake Guentzel (60) on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Safe to say, he’s the focus of any gameplan against the San Jose Sharks.

So how have the Sharks and Macklin Celebrini adjusted to all the defensive attention this season?

First things first, Celebrini is simply better this year.

“Bigger, stronger, faster, more experienced,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice summarized in November.

Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks coaching staff have also put the franchise center in positions to succeed.