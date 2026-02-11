San Jose Sharks
How Have Celebrini, Sharks Adjusted to More Defensive Attention?
There’s arguably nobody more important to his team in the NHL than Macklin Celebrini is to the San Jose Sharks.
Celebrini has 42 more points than second on the Sharks, Will Smith (39). To put that in perspective, that’s the largest canyon between No. 1 to 2 scorer on a team, followed by MacKinnon’s 31-point gap over Martin Necas (62) on the Colorado Avalanche and Kucherov’s same differential over Jake Guentzel (60) on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Safe to say, he’s the focus of any gameplan against the San Jose Sharks.
So how have the Sharks and Macklin Celebrini adjusted to all the defensive attention this season?
First things first, Celebrini is simply better this year.
“Bigger, stronger, faster, more experienced,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice summarized in November.
Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks coaching staff have also put the franchise center in positions to succeed.
Read the Full Story at NBC Sports Bay Area
Do most successful NHL teams build their offensive schemes around their superstars and also in reaction to how they are defended!?
I always hear coaches talking about sticking to the overall team game plan but is said game plan highly influenced by the opposing defensive response to said superstars individual approach to generating offense!?
Sincere, face value question from “The Rookie” on this forum 🤷🏻♂️
Most teams try to create a system tailored for their personnel. That being said, super stars typically have carte blanche to improvise, to color outside the lines in order to create offense. Defensive structure is typically much more strict. Adjustments are made for some opponents depending on their ability to circumnavigate the defensive system and /or shut down the offense.
Sounds about right and Gracias!
Hockey history keeps proving the same truth, the teams that win the Stanley Cup are the ones that embrace the simplest, toughest version of the game. Get it in, get it out, finish every check, and make life miserable on the forecheck. When the ice shrinks in the playoffs and time disappears, pretty plays die fast. What survives is structure, discipline, and relentless pressure. A hard forechecking team forces turnovers, wears down defensemen over a seven-game series, and turns every shift into a battle. Pucks go deep, bodies go through opponents, and goals come from dirty areas, not highlight reels.… Read more »
More often than not but not always. The redwings didn’t win multiple cups that way and neither did the Penguins. I think you’re suffering a little from recency bias of teams like the Panthers and Blues. The Avs, Lighting, Pens, Blackhawks all won with highly skilled players making highly skilled plays. Of course the play was physical. When you go that far in the playoffs you have to have physicality. But none of those teams I named played simple meat head hockey dump and chase as you suggest. They all dominated with controlled entries. The way Celly and Wenny do… Read more »
Your leaving out Vegas and Washington and you are one of those fans who tunes out when the sharks aren’t in the playoffs that’s why you have no idea what you are talking about when it comes to how playoff games are played and won.
Vegas didn’t play meat head hockey either. Washington had great defensive structure and balanced scoring. They were physical but there’s a reason they only won one cup.
Dan Boyle’s comments on this in the podcast and he says it really well. You find a way to play your game within the team’s system.
A big part of NHL success is interchangability. We see lines change from game to game, often within games. If players need to change systems each time they change partners, there is no system and mistakes become the norm.
Obviously, one needs to adapt to their linemates, but as long as the system concepts remain stable, it works.
Agreed.
