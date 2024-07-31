San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Chernyshov Leaves KHL for North America
Igor Chernyshov is coming to (North) America.
Multiple reports, from Hockey News Hub to NHL.com’s Sergey Demidov, confirmed that the most recent San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick is leaving Dynamo Moscow.
San Jose Hockey Now can confirm these reports.
Hockey News Hub reported that the 6-foot-2 Russian winger “bought the last year of his contract from Dynamo Moscow and terminated the agreement with the team on his own initiative.”
“He’s very excited to go to San Jose. He says he’ll do anything he can to get there as soon as he can,” Chernyshov said via a translator after the Draft.
Chernyshov’s CHL rights are held by the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, which selected him in the most recent CHL Import Draft.
He’s also eligible to play in the AHL or NHL, once he signs his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.
Best guess, that should happen in short order: Chernyshov’s path appears similar to 2023 second-round pick Kasper Halttunen, who left Finland after the Draft, signed his ELC with the San Jose Sharks, then starred for the OHL’s London Knights.
“Just bull in a china shop-type forward. High skill. High sense,” an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now about Chernyshov. “When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain. He’s a big dude, soft hands, smart.”
Hell yeah. If his D+1 goes like Haltunnen’s did we’re going to be in a very exciting place in the next couple of seasons. Love to see that he’s motivated to maximize his chances of making the club, and glad he’ll be adjusting to North American ice sooner rather than later. I think his defensive deficiencies have been greatly exaggerated and if he turns into even a second liner that’ll be another Grier steal and a firm solidification of our upcoming forward strength. Let’s go!
lol! Had the same initial thought! 🤣
This is happy but expected news! I agree, he ends up in the OHL (Saginaw) and also agree that odds are he is in the Cuda for next season. Hopefully, he can adjust to North American ice sooner rather than later and make a push for the Cuda the season after. I think his game is suited to make that transition more easily than Haltunnen did so I hold high hopes he goes pro after one season in the OHL. Yet another good prospect in the Sharks system. Just as a side note. I do not think that GMMG is… Read more »
Hell yeah!
Helllll yeah!
Nice to have him coming to the US already. If nothing else, it makes it easier to watch his games. Saginaw’s three hours ahead of SJ, Moscow’s ten hours ahead.
The new management group seems to have a real knack for getting players to develop along their preferred track. I’m sure having such a well appointed player development staff makes a big difference, and of course there’s just a lot more emphasis on development during a rebuild. But regardless, it’s a nice culture shift. Feels more purposeful and strategic than it did under Wilson or Lombardi.
It’s like night and day. Didn’t really know what we were missing but seems like it was a lot.
Same, couldn’t put a finger on it but it felt like something was definitely missing. A lot of things (& some little things) that seem to really add up. In 5 years or so we will really see if it makes all the difference or not
Love the “bull in a China shop “reference.
Concerned about..”when he wants to get after it statement”
Maybe Clowe can light, keep a fire under his arsse.
It’s kind of refreshing to see the kids excited to play for SJS. I’m excited to see next season.