San Jose Barracuda

Will Mukhamadullin Return This Year? What Did Sharks Think of Their Response to Vatrano? (+)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Can Shakir Mukhamadullin return this year?

“Honestly, not sure yet,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky admitted on Thursday.

Mukhamadullin suffered an ugly-looking possible left shoulder injury on Tuesday, when the Anaheim Ducks’ Frank Vatrano took him into the boards.

“To see him go down like that, made me sick to the stomach a little bit,” San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, whose team was hoping to get the top prospect back for the AHL playoffs, said on Wednesday.

Warsofsky says that Mukhamadullin is still being evaluated.

The San Jose Sharks bench boss admitted on Wednesday that his team’s physical response to Vatrano could have been greater.

“You look back and you probably say, yes,” Warsofsky said. “But in the moment, I think we’re down a goal or two goals, we’re trying to come back and win the hockey game.”

How did the rest of the Sharks, like Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow, see it? A former NHL fighter also shared his thoughts.

