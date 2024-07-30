Musty on What He Learned From Being Left Off 2024 USA World Juniors Team

Quentin Musty “means business” at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

That’s according to Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, speaking of the top San Jose Sharks prospect’s quest to make Team USA’s 2025 World Junior Championships squad.

The 6-foot-2 American winger has opened the Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan — Canada, Sweden, and Finland are also participating — with goals in back-to-back games. Summer Showcase performance is a key factor for deciding WJC rosters.

With Quentin Musty scoring just 8 seconds into the game, USA White leads Sweden 2-0 after the first. #WJSS U.S. Goal Scorers:

Quentin Musty (Hendrickson)

Teddy Stiga (Minnetian, Ralph) pic.twitter.com/ei4yzM22Po — USA Hockey (@usahockey) July 29, 2024

Musty was left off the 2024 gold medal-winning side.

He told Chris Peters of FloHockey on Monday what he learned from that disappointment.

“Last year, the team was pretty stacked with a lot of high-end guys. [Was] just trying to make that team as a bottom-line guy, be reliable defensively,” Musty said. “When I ended up not making the team, it kind of opened my eyes to try and work on my defensive game, be more reliable.”

USA has been split into two sides, Blue and White, and Musty has starred for White. USA will only use a single combined team for the rest of the Showcase, versus Finland on Jul. 31, Sweden on Aug. 2, and Canada on Aug. 3.

Musty, the San Jose Sharks’ 26th pick in the 2023 Draft, should get a good, long look.

Other San Jose Sharks prospects on Summer Showcase rosters are Brandon Svoboda for USA, Sam Dickinson and Carson Wetsch for Canada, and Axel Landen and Leo Sahlin Wallenius for Sweden.

Both Peters and Ellis have evaluated every day of Summer Showcase so far. Both have lauded Musty, while Peters highlighted Svoboda and Sahlin Wallenius on Day 2.

Follow Chris Peters and Steven Ellis and Mike Morreale for all your Summer Showcase updates!