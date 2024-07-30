SJHN Daily: Hedican Joining Ducks Organization, Hagens Impressing at Summer Showcase

Bret Hedican is getting back on the ice.

Hedican, part of the San Jose Sharks broadcast team since 2009, is joining the San Diego Gulls in a player development role.

The 17-year NHL veteran defenseman, who played 1,039 regular season games and won the Stanley Cup in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes, told the Hockey News, “It does feel great to get back on the ice with the players.”

Hedican also thanked San Jose Sharks fans in the THN interview.

Per Sharks Sports and Entertainment president Jonathan Becher, the Sharks have no plans to leave the Bay Area, even if SAP Center negotiations break down.

