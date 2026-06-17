Could Edwards or Murphy Slide to PWHL San Jose? Janecke, Simms, Eden Excited About Bay Area

DETROIT — Could PWHL San Jose come away from their inaugural Draft with either Laila Edwards or Abbey Murphy?

The winds appear to be blowing in that direction.

While defender Caroline Harvey is still the presumptive No. 1, The Hockey News reported on Tuesday that a number of teams have Tessa Janecke, the top center of this Draft, No. 3 on their lists. The Athletic backed that up with a mock draft on Wednesday morning that predicted that winger Murphy would go No. 2 to the Seattle Torrent and Janecke would go No. 3 to PWHL Las Vegas.

That leaves star winger-defender Edwards potentially heading to PWHL San Jose at No. 4.

We’ll find out today, starting at 2 PM PT.

San Jose Hockey Now did speak with Janecke, and wingers Kristen Simms and Lacey Eden about potentially being PWHL San Jose’s first draft pick yesterday.

“Obviously, that community would be very supportive of women’s sports,” Janecke said of the Bay Area. “It’d be awesome.”

Who will be the first-ever @pwhl_sanjose draft pick?



Complete center Tessa Janecke jokes that all she knows about San Jose is the Sharks.



But seriously, she knows that the Bay Area is a haven for women's sports & would be very excited to come to San Jose! pic.twitter.com/J1wmnx6Yru — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 17, 2026

Everyone is also excited about the weather.

“Miles and miles of beaches” was Eden’s memory of the Bay Area, when the American participated in a Rivalry Series game in San Jose two years ago.

Who will be the first-ever @pwhl_sanjose draft pick?



San Jose and playmaking winger Lacey Eden could be a great fit…she’s a big beach person! pic.twitter.com/YrXnKELogn — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 17, 2026

“One of the first times that I’ve seen a palm tree,” Michigan native and Wisconsin alum Simms laughed. “I think they’re sweet. I love them. I love palm trees.

“Any time I get to see palm trees, they’re like my favorite thing.”

Who will be the first-ever @pwhl_sanjose draft pick?



High-scoring winger Kirsten Simms talks about why she’d be excited to go to San Jose…palm trees!!! pic.twitter.com/b9mlf4lTSq — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 17, 2026

PWHL San Jose is set to have six picks on Wednesday night.

San Jose, it’s our turn 🧡 Here’s when we will make our picks at the 2026 PWHL Draft! The order of the four expansion teams was determined by a randomized draw in the presence of all General Managers. 📰 https://t.co/VXSXIeLSAz pic.twitter.com/o9WBQR3wfa — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 15, 2026

Who will get to go to “Sun” Jose?

See full 2026 PWHL Draft broadcast information here