Connect with us

PWHL

Could Edwards or Murphy Slide to PWHL San Jose? Janecke, Simms, Eden Excited About Bay Area

Published

15 hours ago

on

By

Credit: University of Wisconsin

DETROIT — Could PWHL San Jose come away from their inaugural Draft with either Laila Edwards or Abbey Murphy?

The winds appear to be blowing in that direction.

While defender Caroline Harvey is still the presumptive No. 1, The Hockey News reported on Tuesday that a number of teams have Tessa Janecke, the top center of this Draft, No. 3 on their lists. The Athletic backed that up with a mock draft on Wednesday morning that predicted that winger Murphy would go No. 2 to the Seattle Torrent and Janecke would go No. 3 to PWHL Las Vegas.

That leaves star winger-defender Edwards potentially heading to PWHL San Jose at No. 4.

We’ll find out today, starting at 2 PM PT.

San Jose Hockey Now did speak with Janecke, and wingers Kristen Simms and Lacey Eden about potentially being PWHL San Jose’s first draft pick yesterday.

“Obviously, that community would be very supportive of women’s sports,” Janecke said of the Bay Area. “It’d be awesome.”

Everyone is also excited about the weather.

“Miles and miles of beaches” was Eden’s memory of the Bay Area, when the American participated in a Rivalry Series game in San Jose two years ago.

“One of the first times that I’ve seen a palm tree,” Michigan native and Wisconsin alum Simms laughed. “I think they’re sweet. I love them. I love palm trees.

“Any time I get to see palm trees, they’re like my favorite thing.”

PWHL San Jose is set to have six picks on Wednesday night.

Who will get to go to “Sun” Jose?

See full 2026 PWHL Draft broadcast information here

Related Topics:
16 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

The Athletic guys do their mock draft

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BS624s9KRTo

They have Sharks getting Reid and Lin.

They had Gustafsson going at 13. Isles have pick 12. A trade with them could involve Eklund, who’d unite with his brother with the NYI. As you know, because all of you criticized it, I think Gustafsson would be a great add for the Sharks.

-2
Reply
Rothgar

Your trade to the Isles only works if the Sharks pick Stenberg (a redundancy imo) which then makes Eky “expendable” as Eky & Stenberg are basically the same thing.

Would the trade be Eky for #12 straight up?

-1
Reply
Zeke

Team is top heavy on forwards as it is. Stenberg gives the Sharks perhaps the best top-6/top 9 in the league — maybe not this season, but soon and for a long time. With or without Eklund. But the bigger need is defense. If the Sharks go Reid, trade for Gustaffson and still have the 20th overall to select a guy like Lin or Piiperinen, that goes a long way towards a defense that wins a lot. GMMG is in the process of painting himself into a corner. He’s overweight on forwards and overweight on smaller players. Stenberg is both… Read more »

0
Reply
Zeke

If its at 12 overall, I think Eklund would be sufficient. Especially since its the Isles and it unites the brothers in that org.

If its 8 or 9th overall, and the d-man GMMG wants is there, I think it’d require more.

0
Reply
Bellizar

I think you van trade up to 13 from 20. 13 the NYI pick. If winnioeg wants immiedate help, or Florida thats where Eklund can be traded for.1-1 Eklund has a such a good contract i can see FLA givin up a 2nd too. If Verhoeff is there at 8 or 9 you trade Ekkund. Move up from 20 to the Isles to get Gustafsson and yoi habe the number 1D pool in the league gg well.played. NYI doesnt have a 2nd this year so there could be interest moving down also they dont need LD. Like #13 for #20… Read more »

0
Reply
Zeke

I’m not sure Eklund gets a 9th overall spot. But obviously, that’s up to the specific team in the specific situation. Fair value seems to me about 10th overall. In a redraft in his draft class, that’s about where he’d go. In the case of a team like Florida, if they want him, the Sharks can retain. That makes it a more attractive for a team that will be in the Cup hunt the next few seasons and might want more cap flexibility. Not sure about how useful it is to the other teams who hold picks in that range.… Read more »

0
Reply
WW

Buddy, I hope you bring back up if you ever go buy a used car. You need somebody to hold you back.

0
Reply
Bellizar

Musty has the potential to take Eklund spot + there is at least 1 hole in the top six that can be plugged in later.

0
Reply
Zeke

Yup.

There’s enough in the pipeline that I think we’re good. Musty, Lund, Halttenen, Bystedt. Hitting on 1 of 4 is highly likely. Reasonable chance on hitting on 2 of 4.

Wetsch, Mutryn, McKinney are additional pipeline.

Top 6 includes Macklin, Smith, Chernyshov and Misa. Find a good complimentary sort (Sherwood, Graf, Wennberg) for each line. Add Stenberg and it gets stupid scary for opponents.

Now if we can get a defense that can stop plays and make outlets passes …

0
Reply
WW

I have heard nice things about Gustafsson. He may be a great addition to the Sharks’ prospect pool. But at the end of the day he is just a prospect, not guaranteed to even make it in the NHL. To give up an actual proven player for a pick outside the top ten is a massive overpay.

0
Reply
matthias893

Edwards falling to SJ would really be great, and would fill an important need for the team. It would also just be awesome for the young franchise to have a star player to get hyped about. Even if she doesn’t fall though it sounds like Janecke would give them a solid 1-2 punch down the middle with O’neill. With O’neill being more of a shutdown center they’ll probably try to give her the tougher matchups and that would let them shelter Janecke a bit as she gets adjusted. It would be good for O’neill to not be relied upon to… Read more »

3
Reply
Zeke

Scouching assessment of Stenberg. Its glowing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyGJRUYrAtQ

“A winger’s version of Macklin Celebrini” … glowing

Last edited 12 hours ago by Zeke
0
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

Kesselring for the 20th in exchange for the 27th. Definitely a good deal, imo. Wasn’t a fit in Buffalo but should have his time to shine in SJ

0
Reply
Darren

Love the move. Only nice down 7 spots too

1
Reply
Lucas

Love this trade. Great buy low candidate and great value.

1
Reply
Rothgar

YES! Edwards falls to PWHL San Jose! Great person to build a winning team around. Ideal fit for SJ. Well Done PWHL San Jose!

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sports Shots