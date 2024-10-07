Sharks Release Unusual 23-Man Opening Night Roster, Send Cagnoni & 3 Other Prospects Down

The San Jose Sharks have submitted their 23-man opening night roster.

As San Jose Hockey Now suggested in the morning, the Sharks are rolling with 15 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies. That’s not the norm.

As a part of that, the San Jose Sharks have sent forwards Ethan Cardwell and Collin Graf, and defensemen Luca Cagnoni and Jack Thompson to the San Jose Barracuda.

Also, Shakir Mukhamadullin, who’s been practicing since Saturday after missing the beginning of training camp, was designated as an injured non-roster player.

This is the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster:

Forwards (15): Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Danil Gushchin, Klim Kostin, Luke Kunin, Givani Smith, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen (6): Matt Benning, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, Jake Walman

Goalies (2): Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek

Thomas Bordeleau and Logan Couture have been placed on Injured Reserve.

Lucas Carlsson, Igor Chernyshov, Mukhamadullin, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic are considered Injured Non-Roster.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Bordeleau and Vlasic are skating on their own, but a return to practice is not very close, perhaps week-to-week.

Couture is still not skating.

Carlsson is at San Jose Barracuda training camp and OHL prospect Chernyshov is rehabilitating after major shoulder surgery in the summer.

The San Jose Sharks open the season on Oct. 10 against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center. They play the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 12 at home, before going on a three-game road trip.