San Jose Barracuda
Sharks Release Unusual 23-Man Opening Night Roster, Send Cagnoni & 3 Other Prospects Down
The San Jose Sharks have submitted their 23-man opening night roster.
As San Jose Hockey Now suggested in the morning, the Sharks are rolling with 15 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies. That’s not the norm.
As a part of that, the San Jose Sharks have sent forwards Ethan Cardwell and Collin Graf, and defensemen Luca Cagnoni and Jack Thompson to the San Jose Barracuda.
Also, Shakir Mukhamadullin, who’s been practicing since Saturday after missing the beginning of training camp, was designated as an injured non-roster player.
This is the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster:
Forwards (15): Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Danil Gushchin, Klim Kostin, Luke Kunin, Givani Smith, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Fabian Zetterlund
Defensemen (6): Matt Benning, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, Jake Walman
Goalies (2): Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek
Thomas Bordeleau and Logan Couture have been placed on Injured Reserve.
Lucas Carlsson, Igor Chernyshov, Mukhamadullin, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic are considered Injured Non-Roster.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Bordeleau and Vlasic are skating on their own, but a return to practice is not very close, perhaps week-to-week.
Couture is still not skating.
Carlsson is at San Jose Barracuda training camp and OHL prospect Chernyshov is rehabilitating after major shoulder surgery in the summer.
The San Jose Sharks open the season on Oct. 10 against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center. They play the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 12 at home, before going on a three-game road trip.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I am too lazy to look it up. What is injured non roster vs injured reserve?
Kinda not surprised by the make-up of the roster. Too many decent NHL forwards to waive (Ty, Grundy, Kostin & G. Smith) while too many young guns that have deserved (& earned) a spot on the roster (Cele, Wet Willy & Goosh). Makes sense to keep them all. A slim D corps for sure, best hope no injuries crop up on the backend. As for the young guys sent down (Cards, Graf, Cags & Thompson), all of them will be playing heavy minutes on the Cuda. Don’t mind at all Cagnoni going to the AHL, as this was his preferred… Read more »
Rant away! I forked over the $$$ last few years, and probably did not watch but 7-10 games. At $150, as excited as I am about the Cuda, it just is not happening. I will now read about Cuda games or listen on Sharks/Cuda app.
2 Questions I have,
1. Who will start in nets. I say Blackwood but both seem fine.
2. Who will sit? I say G Smith, Grundstrum, and Klim.
Glad it is not my decision.
15 forwards? Good call Sheng. That said, it sure does help that the ‘Cuda are just down the hall. Every season, lots of players play, way more than on the opening night roster.I’d be happy to see a bunch of players on the Sharks and ‘Cuda get about 40-50 NHL games. Example, if Will Smith gets 40 NHL games, 20 AHL games and top line minutes in the Calder Cup playoffs, I’d be pretty happy with that ice time for him. Maybe 50 NHL games for Mukh. And 50 for Gushchin. Guys like Thompson and Cagnoni will probably see some… Read more »