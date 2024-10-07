Celebrini Healthy, Will Make NHL Debut on Thursday: ‘He’s good to go’

Macklin Celebrini is back. Breathe easy, San Jose Sharks fans.

Sharks Nation did a collective gulp when the 2024 first-overall pick exited an Oct. 1 preseason game prematurely.

Celebrini left in the second period, after crashing hard into the boards. He had just missed a breakaway.

The next day, however, the San Jose Sharks termed the lower-body injury just “day-to-day”, which a source backed, telling San Jose Hockey Now that the injury “was nothing serious at all”.

That appears to be the case, as Celebrini returned to practice on Monday, skating between Tyler Toffoli and William Eklund.

Full lines this morning: https://t.co/6SiTuCrvba — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 7, 2024

Celebrini reported that he felt good after practice and expected to be ready for opening night on Oct. 10. He also added that his family will be in town for his expected NHL debut.

“I would say he’s good to go,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Celebrini playing on Thursday. “We had a plan in place, and we had an idea that he would be fine to go today. He was good today.”

Macklin Celebrini has officially arrived in the Sharks locker room. Wasn’t in here for most of camp pic.twitter.com/npdBbZqGMt — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 7, 2024

More good news for Celebrini, it was also his first day with a nameplate and stall in the Sharks’ main locker room. 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith joined him in that honor today, as San Jose made the final cuts of training camp.

Both rookies had been changing with the other younger players elsewhere, as the Sharks’ roster has gone from 60-plus players to today’s 23.

“Oh, it’s nice,” Celebrini said. “Finally, don’t have to walk so far.”