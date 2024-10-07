San Jose Sharks
CONFIRMED: Musty Requests Trade From OHL Club
Star San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty has requested a trade…from the Sudbury Wolves.
That’s according to Jeff Marek, who tweeted, “Quentin Musty has requested a trade from the Sudbury Wolves. Musty has been at home in Hamburg, NY since last Tuesday awaiting a deal.”
Musty’s agent Eric Faion confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now that Musty has indeed requested a trade.
No word yet as to why the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick wants a change of scenery.
Musty enjoyed a banner season with Sudbury last year, putting up 102 points in just 53 games.
Musty enjoyed a dominating Rookie Faceoff in September, fueling hopes that the 6-foot-2 power winger could break camp with the San Jose Sharks.
Musty, however, couldn’t find much consistency in main training camp and the preseason games, and he was re-assigned to the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 30. However, he hasn’t played for the Wolves since then, and now we know why.
UPDATE: The Sudbury Wolves released a statement about Musty’s trade request.
Unless there’s more to this story than meets the eye, I like it. Musty needs his year to be different. He needs to work on things that will be difficult to work on with a run-and-gun program like Sudbury. If he has to play in the OHL this year, it’s a good sign that he’s looking for ways to make himself less comfortable.
Agreed. One concern though is if he doesn’t make the the NHL on his timeline in the future, is he the type who will now request a trade anytime things aren’t going as he wants? Hope not.
For all we know, a trade might have been what the Sharks staff recommended for his development. Sudbury doesn’t seem too pleased. They released kind of a pissy statement, the not-so-subtle subtext indicating that Musty had requested a trade specifically because he didn’t believe Sudbury was going to help him fill the gaps in his game. There’s also a little shot at the Sharks. Based on this response, I’m thinking the Sharks and Musty made this decision together. “It is unfortunate that he has taken this position, as the areas of his game needing further development to become an NHL… Read more »
Broadly speaking, I’d give a player a lot of latitude in how they decide on their development path. Alas, many players don’t really understand that path and make poor choices. But I suspect Musty does understand. In part because of exactly what you said. That Musty’s decision is informed by his conversations with the Sharks. Does it seem like more and more, younger players (not yet or barely NHL sorts) are forcing choices? McGroaty, Askarov, Musty, Gauthier come to mind as players with relatively high NHL potential who’ve done this recently. Is this a new trend or simply an old… Read more »
I think prospects today are far more aware of their development paths and the perception others have of their weaknesses. We’re looking at a league full of true digital natives for the first time. They don’t have to seek out that information anymore, it finds them. Players used to say “I don’t read the paper.” But how can a person possibly avoid feedback coming through dozens of channels at once? Having a clearer idea of how the hockey world perceives them seems to be giving young players more confidence to call the shots over their own development. That said, trade… Read more »
Wow, that statement from Sudbury all but confirms that what you suggested is exactly what happened IMHO
Oh wow hadn’t read that. Yeah pretty on point. To be fair, I bet Dejardins could actually help Musty fill in the gaps he has. But if he can end up in London that would be pretty great. Clearly they did amazing work with Kasper since it looks like he progressed enough that they want to keep him in the AHL this season.
Worth noting: his linemates David Goyette and Dalibor Dvorsky have both made the AHL. He likely knows he needs to be in a more serious system if he’s to meet the expectations set by Warso, Grier, etc., all of whom I would assume approve of this move.
Hopefully he goes to play for London. I’d love to see him developing in that system & it’d be fun to have him play with Dickenson.
