CONFIRMED: Musty Requests Trade From OHL Club

Star San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty has requested a trade…from the Sudbury Wolves.

That’s according to Jeff Marek, who tweeted, “Quentin Musty has requested a trade from the Sudbury Wolves. Musty has been at home in Hamburg, NY since last Tuesday awaiting a deal.”

Musty’s agent Eric Faion confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now that Musty has indeed requested a trade.

No word yet as to why the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick wants a change of scenery.

Musty enjoyed a banner season with Sudbury last year, putting up 102 points in just 53 games.

Musty enjoyed a dominating Rookie Faceoff in September, fueling hopes that the 6-foot-2 power winger could break camp with the San Jose Sharks.

Musty, however, couldn’t find much consistency in main training camp and the preseason games, and he was re-assigned to the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 30. However, he hasn’t played for the Wolves since then, and now we know why.

UPDATE: The Sudbury Wolves released a statement about Musty’s trade request.