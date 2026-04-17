San Jose Sharks
That’s a Wrap: Celebrini Breaks Thornton Record, Sharks Rout Jets 6-1 in Season Finale
The San Jose Sharks close the season versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Igor Chernyshov and Will Smith and Collin Graf and Michael Misa and William Eklund and Macklin Celebrini scored, and the Sharks won 6-1.
Their 39 wins this season equals the total wins from the last two seasons combined.
Period 1
Congrats on 700 games, Klinger! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A8zFd6DF70
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 17, 2026
Koepke goal: Ferraro can’t handle a low-to-high Regenda pass, Koepke jumps on it, breakaway.
Top PP unit is Cagnoni-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Chernyshov.
Chernyshov goal: What an entry pass by Celebrini, behind-the-back, through Lowry’s legs, who thought he had Celebrini trapped. Eklund point shot, Chernyshov on top of it. 113 points for Celebrini.
8 left: Nice spin move here by Cagnoni, eludes Lowry, gets it down to Goodrow.
I feel like I’m seeing glimmers of more offensive confidence from Ostapchuk. Hope to see him take a big leap there next fall, it’s what he’s missing.
Dickinson penalty: Was going to say, you want Dickinson to just skate, keep up with Scheifele, but Remenda says it wasn’t a true trip. Worth noting, as Graf has a SH chance, he’s had only one goal in his last 16 games.
Smith goal: Like my recent Smith article, about his improvements notes, he just knows where the soft spots are. Nice for Klingberg to get an assist, and Celebrini has tied Joe Thornton for a franchise record with 114 points.
Period 2
4 in: Pretty pass into open lane by Mukhamadullin. Nice touch, right where Eklund can skate into it, he has a step. Eklund returns the favor, Mukhamadullin in blue paint.
Graf goal: As I was saying! Graf forces turnover and jumps on the loose puck. Blueline to blueline, Kurashev forces Jets defender to stay with him all the way down to Comrie. Graf takes that space in the slot with impressive authority and cranks it by Comrie. Impressive shift.
8 in: Nice keep-in by Cagnoni.
10 in: Good battle win by Kurashev, gets in front of a Jet. Hungry for puck.
8 left: San Jose Sharks just survive that, Vilardi had an open net, hit the post, and Jets had it for the full two.
5 left: Orlov sends a telegraphed pass, trying to enter, to Kurashev. Not a good read, easy for Jers to jump and counterattack.
4 left: Good two-man forecheck from Regenda and Goodrow, Jets turnover, and almost a Grade-A counterattack chance.
Misa goal: Jets got caught, four men down-low, turnover, and Misa and Sherwood have a clear-cut 2-on-1. Sherwood does a good job occupying the defenseman, and Misa gets two shots, first and the rebound.
Eklund goal: Counterattack track meet between both teams, and Jets have hit like three or four posts in their period. But here, Eklund makes a stutter move on entry that sends Vilardi into the Phantom Zone. Hits Ostapchuk in slot for a one-timer, Comrie save. But Sharks stick at it, Ferraro point shot, Eklund and Ostapchuk crashing net, Eklund jumps on it. Sorry, Draft lottery spot.
Period 3
Celebrini goal: Like I wrote a month ago about the Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith line, welcome to your next decade, Western Conference. He’s now the San Jose Sharks’ record-holder for most points in a season, 115, and second for goals with 45.
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Well I wanted the Sharks to lose to get the better pick which didn’t happen but at least it was a fun win.
They only drop to 8th thought right? We’ll see what they do. Maybe they trade the pick and something else to move up?
Would have been 7th with a loss. We are 9th. Would have dropped to 10 if St. Louis didn’t win.
9th
finish behind FL, NYR, TOR in the east
behind CHI, CGY, WPG,SEA, VAN in the west
9, only because blues helped
Questions!
I hope Eky is ok.
I doubt that any coach said that. I could be wrong though.
IMO The Sharks are at their best when it’s a fast paced game.
Definitely agree with Sheng, UpChuck looks like he may be on the verge of proving himself ready to be 3C.
And Misa repping pretty good in Wennberg’s spot at 2C between Ek and Sherwood. He didn’t really look out of place to me. He might challenge for 2C earlier than I thought, which was possibly mid-season next year.
I think Misa has been pretty strong for awhile now
He been awful during the recent losing streaks. Seems like he’s on the ice for every GAA. He’s Goa. ways to go to be a real 2C. Hopefully he hits the gym hard this summer.
I’m not saying he’s the 2C yet, but putting the losing streak on him feels like a lot. Also, he could have had about 15 more points during this stretch, too. He’s been threading some high end dimes and nothing has been getting put in the back of the net.
Misa’s only -2 for the year, too. So it’s not like he’s getting caved
Good grief, where did I put the whole losing streak on him? I said “seems”. I put the streak mostly on the D and goaltending. But Misa has lost his man at some very pivotal moments over the last few weeks. Not saying it’s anything unexpected. He’s a true rookie. Have to be ok with some criticisms though.
I don’t know what they said to Shak but he’s been nails the last few games. It’s like the wizard of OZ gave him confidence.
He’s going to replace Misa and Wennberg for that spot? I doubt it. Misa is coming on and Wenny is solid. I could see Ostapchuk as a strong winger for one of the lines, though. Are they really going to keep Goodrow and Dellandrea? Kurashev can center that 4th line with Ostapchuk and Regenda. Much more offensive balance and power.
Upchuck would of course remain at center and Wenny would play on the wing in the top 6. He’s played a lot of wing in his career. Delly can take 4C. Yes, they’re keeping Delly and Goody for the time being.
And no one has mentioned (yet) that Mack just broke the Sharks record for most points in a season…..at 19yrs old which is absolutely Unbelievable on both counts.
We’re seriously just worried about draft position…….wow.
Easy prediction. The Sharks will not start next season 0-6.
Peace out, complainers.
It’s literally in the title of the article and they mentioned about 115 times during the broadcast… I’m not seeing any complaining…
That was a great game to watch and turned my head around for next season. The team really looked like they were turning a corner. Even Klingberg was in good form. It will be very interesting to see what they will do in the draft and the market to improve the team, especially defensively. Ned looked mighty tonight. He may be the best goalie we’ve had since since Martin Jones.