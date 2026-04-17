That’s a Wrap: Celebrini Breaks Thornton Record, Sharks Rout Jets 6-1 in Season Finale

The San Jose Sharks close the season versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Igor Chernyshov and Will Smith and Collin Graf and Michael Misa and William Eklund and Macklin Celebrini scored, and the Sharks won 6-1.

Their 39 wins this season equals the total wins from the last two seasons combined.

Period 1

Congrats on 700 games, Klinger! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A8zFd6DF70 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 17, 2026

Koepke goal: Ferraro can’t handle a low-to-high Regenda pass, Koepke jumps on it, breakaway.

Top PP unit is Cagnoni-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Chernyshov.

Chernyshov goal: What an entry pass by Celebrini, behind-the-back, through Lowry’s legs, who thought he had Celebrini trapped. Eklund point shot, Chernyshov on top of it. 113 points for Celebrini.

8 left: Nice spin move here by Cagnoni, eludes Lowry, gets it down to Goodrow.

I feel like I’m seeing glimmers of more offensive confidence from Ostapchuk. Hope to see him take a big leap there next fall, it’s what he’s missing.

Dickinson penalty: Was going to say, you want Dickinson to just skate, keep up with Scheifele, but Remenda says it wasn’t a true trip. Worth noting, as Graf has a SH chance, he’s had only one goal in his last 16 games.

Smith goal: Like my recent Smith article, about his improvements notes, he just knows where the soft spots are. Nice for Klingberg to get an assist, and Celebrini has tied Joe Thornton for a franchise record with 114 points.

Period 2

4 in: Pretty pass into open lane by Mukhamadullin. Nice touch, right where Eklund can skate into it, he has a step. Eklund returns the favor, Mukhamadullin in blue paint.

Graf goal: As I was saying! Graf forces turnover and jumps on the loose puck. Blueline to blueline, Kurashev forces Jets defender to stay with him all the way down to Comrie. Graf takes that space in the slot with impressive authority and cranks it by Comrie. Impressive shift.

8 in: Nice keep-in by Cagnoni.

10 in: Good battle win by Kurashev, gets in front of a Jet. Hungry for puck.

8 left: San Jose Sharks just survive that, Vilardi had an open net, hit the post, and Jets had it for the full two.

5 left: Orlov sends a telegraphed pass, trying to enter, to Kurashev. Not a good read, easy for Jers to jump and counterattack.

4 left: Good two-man forecheck from Regenda and Goodrow, Jets turnover, and almost a Grade-A counterattack chance.

Misa goal: Jets got caught, four men down-low, turnover, and Misa and Sherwood have a clear-cut 2-on-1. Sherwood does a good job occupying the defenseman, and Misa gets two shots, first and the rebound.

Eklund goal: Counterattack track meet between both teams, and Jets have hit like three or four posts in their period. But here, Eklund makes a stutter move on entry that sends Vilardi into the Phantom Zone. Hits Ostapchuk in slot for a one-timer, Comrie save. But Sharks stick at it, Ferraro point shot, Eklund and Ostapchuk crashing net, Eklund jumps on it. Sorry, Draft lottery spot.

Period 3

Celebrini goal: Like I wrote a month ago about the Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith line, welcome to your next decade, Western Conference. He’s now the San Jose Sharks’ record-holder for most points in a season, 115, and second for goals with 45.