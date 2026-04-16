Preview/Lines #82: Klingberg Talks 700th Game, Believes He Can Still Play in NHL

The San Jose Sharks signed John Klingberg over the summer, hoping that he could be their top power play quarterback, and turn back the clock a little.

In his prime, Klingberg was world-class, one of the most dangerous offensive defensemen in the NHL.

Multiple injuries, including multiple hip surgeries, have slowed the 33-year-old over the last five years.

But Klingberg, in flashes, did provide some real firepower to the Sharks this season.

His overall stats, 10 goals and 24 points in 55 games, are some of his best numbers in many years.

From Dec. 7 to 16, arguably the most memorable stretch of the season for the Sharks, highlighted by a miracle comeback win at the Pittsburgh Penguins, Klingberg scored five goals and eight points in five games, four of them wins..

Klingberg was the hero of that victory over the Pens, down 5-1 in the third period, scoring the OT winner and dipsy-doodling all-time great Sidney Crosby in the process.

"I'm beside myself and there's tears in my eyes"

The San Jose Sharks just staged one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history, overcoming a four-goal deficit in OT versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Incredible play from Collin Graf, Macklin Celebrini, and John Klingberg… pic.twitter.com/i6KkwSU129 — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) December 13, 2025

Klingberg, however, has struggled otherwise, getting pulled off the top power play as the Sharks were trying to make a late-season playoff push. He’s also been healthy scratched in 11 of the last 12 games.

Klingberg, however, will reach a significant milestone tonight, playing in his 700th NHL game.

The pending UFA spoke with SJHN in Chicago, discussing what the milestone means to him and his future plans.

John Klingberg, on reaching game 700:

It does mean a lot. Looking back at it, when you were a kid you never knew if you were going to play in the NHL or not. It was always a dream. Standing here today, knowing you’re going to hit 700, is obviously a milestone.

Klingberg, on reaching the milestone despite injury-plagued previous seasons:

Nothing to take for granted, for sure. It’s always a big thing when a player hits a milestone. Obviously, you’re a team, but you always have individual goals as something you strive towards. I’m pretty happy with it.

Klingberg, on his assessment of his season:

It’s been up and down for sure. But you know what, we all tried our best. We fell short, just [at] the line of [the playoffs.] But I think moving forward, this organization took a big step this year, I’m happy to be a part of it, and obviously there’s going to be many years to come where this team is going to be successful.

Klingberg, on his plan next season:

It’s hard to say right now. I don’t know that. I can’t answer that. We’ll see what happens.

Klingberg, on his confidence he can still help an NHL team:

It’s not prime Klingberg anymore, but I still feel like I can be [part of it] out there and help the team win. Still move pucks and be on the right side of it.

Like we talked about earlier this year, you and me, you’ve got to learn to play probably a little bit [of a] different way out there as you’re getting older. I read the game a little bit differently, and also I feel like the game is just from, when I came into the league 12 or 13 years ago, it’s a lot faster now too. So, I’m happy to still be here playing.

To answer the question: I don’t know. I would like to keep playing. We’ll see what happens.

San Jose Sharks (38-35-8)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, Ty Dellandrea, and Klingberg will come in for Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Adam Gaudette, and Vincent Desharnais.

Winnipeg Jets (35-34-12)

Please insert Brayden Yager at C with Koepke and Chibrikov… Comrie will start vs #SJSharks — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) April 16, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets is at 5 PM PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.