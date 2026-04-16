Steel GM Remembers Celebrini Season in Chicago: “Never had anyone like Mack”

CHICAGO — Chicago is where the entire hockey world learned about San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini.

Then-Chicago Steel GM and head coach Mike Garman, who recruited Celebrini to the Steel, remembered the year that the 16-year-old dominated the USHL fondly.

Celebrini scored 46 goals and 86 points in just 50 games in 2022-23, the most-ever by a 16-year-old in the league. He won both the USHL Player and Rookie of the Year. And he did all this with an early-season bum shoulder, that he got surgery on after the year.

“[He’s] incredibly tough,” Garman said.

This campaign made him an early front-runner to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft. And that’s where the San Jose Sharks selected him in June 2024.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Garman, now Notre Dame associate head coach, and he shared some fantastic Celebrini tales.

Celebrini also looked back, too.

“So many great memories,” the San Jose Sharks center said. “I loved my time here.”

“Could Have Gone Anywhere He Wanted”

Adam Fantilli helped get Celebrini to the Steel.