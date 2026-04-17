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San Jose Sharks

Celebrini Breaks Thornton’s Single-Season Sharks’ Points Record

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Move over, Jumbo.

Macklin Celebrini is now the highest-scoring San Jose Sharks player in a season.

Celebrini has 115 points, his third period goal giving the Sharks a 6-1 lead in a rout of the Winnipeg Jets. This was on top of two assists on Thursday night.

Joe Thornton was the previous record holder with 114 points in 2006-07.

The San Jose Sharks had plenty of fun with the record-setter, throwing water on him in the fistbump line.

“I was pretty drenched on the ice,” Celebrini laughed.

Thornton, of course, was in the prime of his career when he set the San Jose Sharks franchise mark: He was 27 when he scored 22 goals and 92 assists in 2006-07.

Celebrini is 19, just scratching the surface of his potential: He’s got 45 goals and 70 assists this season. His 45 goals in a season is second in franchise history, behind Jonathan Cheechoo’s 56, set in 2005-06.

“He’s a special kid,” an emotional Ryan Warsofsky said after the Sharks’ 6-1 win.

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Herb

So well deserved

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maxx

Personal best Shark season already.
MaxxCelebrini contract coming.

Last edited 1 hour ago by maxx
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Jeff

Big shout out to Mack. It’s a great achievement to be the all time points leader for the Sharks, but as a teenager?, unbelievable! We are so lucky we have hime.

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RSharks

1000%
Yes, one thousand percent!

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