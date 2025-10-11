Warsofsky Wants “Another Level” From Smith (+)

Ryan Warsofsky wants another level from Will Smith.

“It’s time to start taking it to another level. He knows that, we’ve pushed him, we’ve challenged him,” the San Jose Sharks’ bench boss said during training camp. “We’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to try to make him the best player possible. That’s our job.”

Smith’s rookie season was a rollercoaster at times, as he had a few highs and a few lows along the way. He finished the season with strong offensive production for a rookie, scoring 18 goals and tallying 45 points.

So what’s the next level for the 20-year-old winger?