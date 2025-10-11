Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Warsofsky Wants “Another Level” From Smith (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Ryan Warsofsky wants another level from Will Smith.

“It’s time to start taking it to another level. He knows that, we’ve pushed him, we’ve challenged him,” the San Jose Sharks’ bench boss said during training camp. “We’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to try to make him the best player possible. That’s our job.”

Smith’s rookie season was a rollercoaster at times, as he had a few highs and a few lows along the way. He finished the season with strong offensive production for a rookie, scoring 18 goals and tallying 45 points.

So what’s the next level for the 20-year-old winger?

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating