5 Big Barracuda Questions: Bystedt Ready To Step Up? Where San Jose Deep With Top Sharks Prospects? (+)

The San Jose Barracuda’s 11th season starts Saturday at Tech CU Arena against the Bakersfield Condors.

As the Sharks’ talented prospect pool has expanded in recent years, more and more of these exciting players have ended up with the Barracuda. This year is no different, with wingers Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen leading the charge.

That said, San Jose has lost some genuine stars too, like AHL MVP Andrew Poturalski to the KHL, AHL All-Star Yaroslav Askarov to the Sharks, and premier shutdown defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to free agency.

Barracuda general manager Joe Will and coach John McCarthy spoke about the upcoming season.

An NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, also shared his thoughts about the Barracuda’s off-season acquisitions.

What are the big storylines heading into the season, and who will step up into new roles?