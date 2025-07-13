Why Reaves & Skinner? Grier’s Grand Plan? My Thoughts on Sharks’ Latest Moves (+)

The San Jose Sharks might be done adding to their roster this summer.

“I would say we probably are finished,” GM Mike Grier said on Friday, after the Sharks acquired wingers Ryan Reaves and Jeff Skinner.

If that’s the case, are the Sharks better? What’s the reasoning behind trading Henry Thrun for Reaves? Why does Skinner represent perhaps the end of San Jose’s search for help on the wing? What could be Grier’s grand plan?

Here are my thoughts about what might be the GM’s last media availability this off-season.

Why Reaves for Thrun?

On the surface, the Henry Thrun-for-Ryan Reaves swap may not make sense. So what gives?