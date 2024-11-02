Sharks Lose Liljegren’s Debut Last Minute 3-2

The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center.

Nico Sturm and Mikael Granlund scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2.

Period 1

2 in: Liljegren can skate, covers a lot of ground with ease.

4 in: Nice high-to-low Smith to Liljegren set-up. Missed deflection, but great idea.

7 in: Gushchin on fourth line has had some offensive pop to start. Hopefully easier match-ups will spark him. He’s been OK on the second line, but both Wennberg and Zetterlund better.

9 in: San Jose Sharks starting to bleed quality chances because of Canucks’ forecheck. San Jose forecheck not having a similar effect. Canucks 5-1 shots.

8 left: Walman does a good job one-on-one against Miller, true mano a mano. He’s got a good stick. Sharks though, again, chasing Canucks too much.

5 left: Nice Kunin set-up to Granlund, maybe the San Jose Sharks’ first Grade-A, Vancouver has had a few. Sharks haven’t been awful so far, but they’ve been far from good.

Walman gets crunched by Boeser, leaves the game.

Mostly perimeter, but Vancouver dominated possession in the first. Per Natural Stat Trick, 25-9 5v5 Corsi, but just 2-0 High-Danger (not sure why Granlund chance wasn’t HD).

Period 2

Walman joins bench late.

Sturm goal: Third line getting it going on the forecheck, Goodrow. Sharks’ bottom-six making a difference with consistency, not a normal thing last year. This was Grier’s plan with his acquisitions this summer. Kunin took a hit to get shot off, Sturm clean up rebound.

3 in: Gushchin does nice job to evade Hughes, get a shot off. Then more forecheck. Like.

Ferraro now with Ceci, Walman with Rutta, Thrun with Liljegren. Wonder what Houda saw there to change.

8 in: Huge Blackwood save on Sherwood one-timer. Overall, Sharks’ top line just not very crisp so far. Best San Jose Sharks’ shifts tonight have been from the bottom-six.

9 left: Gushchin just knocked down, bullied Hughes. Love it. Hughes does get some revenge, doubling up on Sturm with teammate to win puck battle along wall. But fourth line again providing energy, Gushchin doing the little things too. This will help keep him up.

6 left: Huge Lankinen save on Eklund breakaway.

Suter goal: Momentum! Don’t know if Walman banged up, but his pass to front, no one there. Then Hoglander drops it to Suter, who beats Blackwood. Tough one to give up, have liked Sharks’ period.

3 left: Outstanding shift from top line, sustained OZ, though Canucks able to play bend-don’t-break D. Walman had a nice one on one battle along wall, not sure against which Canucks forward, but wins puck to keep it alive. Good period.

Period 3

Gushchin penalty: Goose had been getting the better of Hughes tonight, but not there. Regardless, think he’s had a good night.

Speaking of rookie impact, Cardwell draws a penalty.

Liljegren on PP1 with Eklund-Toffoli-Granlund-Wennberg. Walman-Goodrow-Smith-Kunin-Zetterlund on PP2.

7 in: Not great puck management by Ferraro, when Sharks were buzzing on forecheck, lead to long Canucks’ OZ shift. Then it leads to a Goodrow penalty. Little things.

10 in: Cardwell on top of Hughes on PK. Like.

9 left: Great Goodrow set-up on Smith. Just missed. San Jose Sharks forecheck pouncing.

Hronek penalty: What’s Hronek doing there? Soft call maybe, but man, you hate that if you’re Tocchet. Sharks making other teams doing Sharks-like things haha. Big spot for the San Jose power play. There’s a game to win, win it.

DeBrusk goal: That wasn’t it. Really poor puck management by a lot of the PP2 unit, ending their power play. Smith had a chance, I think, to get it deep, but it doesn’t go far enough, doesn’t even cross Vancouver zone. Boeser chance, post. Then Sharks’ clear but just a desperate clear, not making a clear. DeBrusk comes back and wires it. Still need to learn to win.

Suter goal: Goodrow had a chance to clear, but didn’t.