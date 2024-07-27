San Jose Sharks
What’s Next Level to Bordeleau’s Game?
Thomas Bordeleau hasn’t shown his full arsenal in the NHL.
His last NHL stint suggests that it could happen in 2024-25.
“Just using my vision a lot more,” Bordeleau, just re-signed by the San Jose Sharks to a one-year, $874,125 contract, said on Friday. “I feel like I lost a part of that in my game somewhere along the way.”
The San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick scored five goals and four assists in 21 games in his fourth NHL stint, and most importantly, played a safer, more defensively sound game.
In parts of three seasons, Bordeleau has put up six goals and 12 assists in 43 games.
On a show-me deal, can the 22-year-old take his game to another level?
The San Jose Sharks prospect talked about why the first half of the season was such a struggle for him, more detail into how he’s hoping to evolve his game, and his ideal playing weight.
Thomas Bordeleau hitting all the posts, speaking his native French & on the verge of puking during 3v3 summer league in Montreal this offseason. 😂#SJSharks pic.twitter.com/IHjZS8JNHQ
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) July 26, 2024
Bordeleau, on off-season video of him hitting post after post:
We have this 3-on-3 league every Tuesday night with all the NHL guys in the area. It’s really fun. It’s for a really good cause.
I’m keeping the goals for the season. (laughs)
Bordeleau, on what he’s hoping to add to his game:
It’s just how much I can use my speed in a game and how I can drive offense. I haven’t done that enough in the past. I’m excited to do it more.
I just wasn’t feeling 100% in my body and I was playing a little cautious in the past years. So now I’m kind of excited to have that out of the way and be all out.
Bordeleau, on his second half versus his first half:
I think the first half of the season, I was focusing on the wrong things in general. We were losing a lot. I wasn’t playing that well. Everything was kind of just a loop. I want to help this team win, but at the same time, I got to play better. But how do you play better?
Compared to the second half, I was just kind of in a different mindset. Felt like I knew more what I needed to do to succeed.
Bordeleau, gives more detail on what he’s hoping to add to his game:
Just using my vision a lot more. I feel like I lost a part of that in my game somewhere along the way. I’ve always been a playmaker, now I’ve been scoring more goals than being a playmaker. I don’t want to change that necessarily, but just saying, scanning more without the puck, knowing more what’s around me like at all times, compared to the past, I was able to get the puck, and then, because I had a good hockey IQ, I was able to make a good play after having the puck. But now, you gotta know what you’re gonna do before having it.
Bordeleau, on playing wing over center:
I’m comfortable, but I’m not just comfortable. I’m really enjoying it too. I miss taking faceoffs, but at the same time, I was able to take every faceoff on the power play, so it was a win-win for me.
Bordeleau, on his ideal playing weight:
I want to play around 180. I don’t want to be any heavier than that. If I’m any heavier than that, it’s gonna go to 185 and that’s it. My game is to be quick, strong, and powerful. My quickness and my twitch, how quick I can go from side to side, shift my weight, I don’t need to be heavy for that.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Getting out muscled in a low key 3 v 3 game too… uh oh. ;P
He better think long and hard about trying to hit 190lbs plus. Seems like the minimum weight to be effective without elite speed and agility and puck skill. Barbie was about 195lbs.
“ My game is to be quick, strong, and powerful. My quickness and my twitch, how quick I can go from side to side, shift my weight, I don’t need to be heavy for that.”
I’d say it sounds like he’s already thought about it quite a bit, probably with input from NHL trainers and nutritionists. But I’m sure you know better 😂.
I guarantee they told him to add more than 180. lol all you want, I definitely do know better. I’ve spent more than enough of my life playing with and against pros, ex-pros, major junior players, college players, I was even cannon fodder for some NHL players in the 90’s when they didn’t have enough guys for their captains skate yet. No, I’m not saying I was or am good, just been lucky to play with guys that were. It’s all about experiences. He’s not that quick and 180 is not strong and powerful at the NHL level. There’s a… Read more »
If he wants to make a name for himself he should lock himself in a room with Joe Pavelski tape and study everything about his game because like Pavs he is not fast and not very big.
To be fair he’s faster than Pavs. What he can learn from Pavs is compete level. Pavs wasn’t a perimeter player like Bords is. I remember the off season when Pavs came to camp with a noticeably thicker neck. He had finally put on the muscle that would allow him to withstand the rigors of the NHL. If Bords keeps showing up with that skinny ass neck, we’ll know he isn’t taking it seriously yet. Even Eklund took a step last off season in increasing the circumference of his neck. Paid real dividends.