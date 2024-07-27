Thrun Talks Off-Season Strength Goals, Scrimmaging With Smith & Graf

Henry Thrun wants more “man strength”.

The 23-year-old defenseman, just inked by the San Jose Sharks to a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million AAV), hopes to show that off during his new deal.

He also hopes to establish himself as a solid top-four blueliner.

Thrun was second among San Jose Sharks defenders at 20:00 per night, after Mario Ferraro.

But the big question for Thrun? Can he play heavy minutes like that for a playoff-caliber squad?

That’s where the San Jose Sharks are hoping to get to, sooner than later.

Thrun talked about his off-season strength goals, what he’s been doing differently this summer, and scrimmaging with Will Smith and Collin Graf.

Thrun, on what he’s working on for next year:

There’s a lot of personal goals and a lot of steps I want to take forward, as a player and as an individual. I want to be a reliable top-four defenseman in the league.

Some good conversations towards the end of last year, some specific items that can help me get there, particularly in the D-zone, and working on closing plays a little bit. That’s kind of my next step from an individual perspective.

Thrun, on what he’s been doing different this summer:

Typically, during the summer, you see a lot of skills and a lot of guys working on some high-end stuff, but for me, it’s been a little bit more hard-nosed, trying to practice below the dots.

This is kind of the first summer that I’ve really dialed in on something without the puck, per se. Most of the game is played without the puck, so for me, hopefully you’ll see some strides in that area.

Obviously, working on all the fundamentals, the skating, shooting, handling, and all that. But for me, both off and on the ice, there’s been an emphasis on building some more man strength and being more of a guy that can end plays in the corner and hopefully transport up the ice a little bit.

Thrun, on scrimmaging with Will Smith and Collin Graf:

The scrimmages just started up this past week, we do a little 3-on-3 league. There’s four teams so [Will Smith and I] didn’t match up against each other this week. But from everything I’ve heard, he a good player.

Collin, I’ve skated with a couple more times. He looks good. He’s someone, every time I skate with him, I notice more things about his game. It’s hard as a young forward sometimes to have a well-rounded game and there’s times that I see things that he does and it’s impressive to see kind of the maturity in his game. The recognition to be able to play on both sides of the puck.

Thrun, on his listed 190 pounds:

I’m a little more than that. That number’s pretty outdated.

Hopefully, that can be updated this year during training camp. Right now, I’m hovering just above 200 pounds. Imagine I’ll come into camp probably 205, which I’m happy with.

In years prior, if you really want to get in the nitty-gritty of it, I’ve been a little bulkier, per se, and not necessarily from a body fat percentage, but just in terms of eating a lot and just really put on weight that isn’t necessarily like true weight.

This summer, working with the Sharks nutrition staff, been eating a little bit cleaner, foods that I can digest a little bit better. I feel like the weight I am right now, I’ll be able to hold a little bit better throughout the season…

So a couple more things to check off, some strength numbers to hit, have a good five, six weeks here to do it. I’m comfortable with the spot I’m in right now, but still some more work to do.

See the full Henry Thrun interview here