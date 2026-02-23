Couture Talks Celebrini’s Olympics | USA-Canada Gold Medal Game Reaction

What a game, what a guest!

(00:40) Logan Couture talks about the epic USA-Canada gold medal game…what did he think (and hate) about it?

(9:38) Couture and ex-Sharks teammate/current San Jose Hockey Now Podcast co-host Dan Boyle also break down Jack Hughes’s golden goal, and what a certain Canadian superstar could’ve done better on that play.

(13:12) Couture also pumps San Jose Sharks superstar’s Macklin Celebrini’s tires!

(15:00) Couture and Boyle also rank the top-five players in the world and where Celebrini belongs in that discussion.

(22:00) What’s most remarkable about what Celebrini did at the Olympics with the two-best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon?

(34:13) What was Couture and Boyle’s hilarious pre-game ritual together?

(38:57) Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee also asks Couture to talk about when Pavel Datsyuk embarrassed him, more stories about Game Seven versus the Vegas Golden Knights, and the three San Jose Sharks teams that he felt were closest to winning the Stanley Cup.

(57:24) After our chat with Couture, Sharks insider Sheng Peng and prospects guru Keegan McNally discuss the Sharks’ return to play.

Why do Sheng and Keegan think that San Jose has to be more aggressive with adding elite talent around Celebrini now? What impressed them most about Celebrini at the Olympics?

Keegan also shares why he thinks the Sharks must upgrade their talent now, even with just better bridge players. Which defensemen would Keegan target at the Trade Deadline?

We also review Pavol Regenda, Alex Wennberg, and Philipp Kurashev’s Olympics.

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.