Ray Bourque on How He Helped Ryan Warsofsky Become a Coach (+)

Ryan Warsofsky’s coaching career got an assist from a Hockey Hall of Famer.

In 2013, South Carolina Stingrays head coach Spencer Carbery was looking for an assistant coach. Warsofsky, 25, an assistant coach at D-III Curry College, applied.

“I get to the bottom of his resume and he has two references on there where I’m like, ‘Whoa. I gotta call those,’” Carbery told Lindsey Willhite of the Chicago Wolves. “One of them was Mike Sullivan and the other was Ray Bourque.”

Carbery hired Warsofsky, beginning the new San Jose Sharks head coach’s meteoric rise to the top.

So what did Bourque say to Carbery?

The legendary Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche defenseman told San Jose Hockey Now last week.