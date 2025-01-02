Sharks Win! Snap Losing Streak in 2-1 Win Over Lightning

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning into SAP Center.

Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored, and the Sharks win 2-1!

Period 1

3 in: Ferraro, Liljegren, Kostin, and Zetterlund go through great pains to exit, but all they can do is clear it to NZ, give the puck up. A very San Jose Sharks shift, they’re hoping to get away from that on a regular basis. All energy expended to exit, no energy or possession for offense.

Scoreboard shows Vlasic and a “Welcome back, Pickles!” Draws a nice cheer.

7 in: Loose puck in San Jose slot, Wennberg takes Cirelli’s stick and not the puck. Like.

9 in: Liljegren hard on Girgensons in corner. Sharks want more of that.

10 in: Askarov goes for the fake hold of the puck, but the Lightning aren’t biting. He’s been adventurous with the puck today.

9 left: Askarov makes up for it though with a 1-on-1 stop on Geekie. Ceci took the passer, leaving Askarov with Geekie, clear-cut 2-on-1. Looks like a late change, Wennberg turnover over high as D was trying to swap.

Toffoli goal: Nice shift from that line, Rutta and Vlasic do a nice job of pinching and providing offensive pressure. Primary assist from Pickles in his first game back! Does a nice job of pinching, not letting puck out, then finding Toffoli, who’s covering for Rutta. Toffoli then walks Selke candidate Cirelli and beats Vasilevskiy. Highlight reel stuff, actually, for Toffoli.

5 left: Sturm blocks Raddysh shot, crawls to bench.

3 left: Very nice job by Graf one-on-one defensively on Cirelli. Forces a San Jose exit.

Smith turnover in NZ, trying a soft return pass to Celebrini, gobbled up by Tampa. Smith has not been sharp in this period.

Decent bounceback period from the San Jose Sharks after whatever that was on New Year’s Eve. Per Natural Stat Trick, Tampa had better chances at 5-on-5 (4-1 High-Danger) but San Jose 19-12 Shot Attempts. Feel like we will get Lightning’s best at some point, so they’ll need Askarov to withstand it, but good start!

Period 2

1 in: Chaffee hits Kovalenko a little from the side and behind near the bench, Ferraro jumps on him, Ferraro 10-9. Like that from Ferraro.

2 in: Kostin sheds Hedman on exit, underrated great play, but then turnover in the NZ, trying to make pass to linemate. Gotta make that next play, so close.

3 in: Graf noticeable, no quit on puck, finds Smith in slot. He’s making a good account for himself, better than last year’s audition.

Lilleberg and Kunin tumble into Vasilevskiy, Lilleberg takes exception, I want to shout, “It’s a gutter war! No holds barred in Moscow!!” Was listening to the “Rocky IV” soundtrack yesterday. I like this from the San Jose Sharks, balls out. Nothing dirty, they both go to box, that’s fair. But compete and passion and giving a fuck, see it all there.

6 in: Big Askarov save on Hedman, not a Grade-A, but just timing. Keeps the high spirits up. Now Sharks have a power play to keep pushing momentum.

Triple-drop to Celebrini on power play entry haha. Teams obviously know he’s the first entry option.

Goodrow penalty: His stick gets caught between the legs and I think Lilleberg sells it.

10 in: Granlund then Ferraro do a good job of pressuring Kucherov on PK, forcing turnover that Ceci clears. A momentum kill for the Sharks, I think.

8 left: Celebrini gets caught from behind by Girgensons, haven’t seen that a lot this year. Granted, Celebrini had just started revving up in DZ.

Ferraro goal: The Case of the Hot Stick. Ferraro actually breaks his stick when I think Girgensons hits him along DZ wall. He races to bench to get a new one, Sharks attack rebuffed. Lightning attack, Ferraro’s broken blade in DZ actually causes maybe Eyssimont’s turnover. Ferraro jumps on it, hits Granlund for the stretch, and then in slot, Ferraro pass goes off Lightning, back to Ferraro, who fires it past a maybe not set goalie.

4 left: There’s a power play there for the Sharks to put their foot on the throat of a superior-but-off opponent. At least earn more chances. But they fiddle around on entry, can’t establish possession. Sharks clearly need a better Plan B to Celebrini drop on PP entry, when that’s not there, they seem discombobulated.

Cirelli goal: Like I said. Now Lightning have life and just need to win one period, which you know they can. Askarov better be ready, unless Tampa had a good night on Santana Row yesterday. Kind of a nothing play, Cirelli deflects point shot, Rutta stayed back instead of jumping up on Cirelli. Not putting it on Rutta, this stuff happens, but I’m still thinking about that PP.

But credit to the Sharks, a strong two periods, all in all. 21-14 shots, and good chances.

Period 3

3 in: Good effort on puck along wall from Kovalenko, wins it from Cirelli. More of that.

4 in: Huge Askarov save on Paul. Askarov special, coming across, a leviathan, so fast and big. Celebrini line has been caved in last couple shifts. Celebrini did win it in DZ and get it out himself, that was needed. Paul obviously can’t be that open. Might be on Smith? Incredible save, could be the difference. Lightning coming on.

Celebrini penalty: Where’s the penalty there? What a shift by him, except for the call. He breaks Gonclaves’s ankles in DZ, then I thought that was a pure desire play to take the puck from Gonclaves trying to exit. Regardless, huge kill coming up. Gets a roughing. Remenda sees it, but I think, as Celebrini appeared to argue, his glove comes up on Goncalves trying to get leverage on puck carrier. Looks bad, like a throwdown, but no penalty in my book. Keep that up, Mack! I appreciate him trying to take over defensively these last couple shifts, restoring order, even if he gets whistled.

9 in: Hedman hit high by Sharks’ clear, Goodrow breakaway, big save. Hedman leaves game.

9 left: Good pass under pressure by Liljegren to Toffoli in NZ. Small important plays.

7 left: Nice exit by Sturm, short pass out. Then Kunin gets a breakaway, fortunate bounces, Vasilevskiy says no. Rolling puck for Luke, who’s had his chances tonight. He’s too good for the fourth line this year, to be honest, I mean that in a good way. Difference-maker there, competent higher up.

Smith NZ exit pass, hard across center lane, misses Celebrini. Turnover. Idea is fine, but you must execute there, especially given score and time. Be safe if you’re not 100 percent. That’s neither. Not a good one for him tonight.

4 left: Good effort by Zetterlund as Tampa tries to exit. Zetterlund has tried to make something happen, couldn’t, but he didn’t give up on the play. Granlund gets the loose puck, Sharks’ eat up more clock.