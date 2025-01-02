San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win! Snap Losing Streak in 2-1 Win Over Lightning
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning into SAP Center.
Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored, and the Sharks win 2-1!
Period 1
3 in: Ferraro, Liljegren, Kostin, and Zetterlund go through great pains to exit, but all they can do is clear it to NZ, give the puck up. A very San Jose Sharks shift, they’re hoping to get away from that on a regular basis. All energy expended to exit, no energy or possession for offense.
Scoreboard shows Vlasic and a “Welcome back, Pickles!” Draws a nice cheer.
7 in: Loose puck in San Jose slot, Wennberg takes Cirelli’s stick and not the puck. Like.
9 in: Liljegren hard on Girgensons in corner. Sharks want more of that.
10 in: Askarov goes for the fake hold of the puck, but the Lightning aren’t biting. He’s been adventurous with the puck today.
9 left: Askarov makes up for it though with a 1-on-1 stop on Geekie. Ceci took the passer, leaving Askarov with Geekie, clear-cut 2-on-1. Looks like a late change, Wennberg turnover over high as D was trying to swap.
Toffoli goal: Nice shift from that line, Rutta and Vlasic do a nice job of pinching and providing offensive pressure. Primary assist from Pickles in his first game back! Does a nice job of pinching, not letting puck out, then finding Toffoli, who’s covering for Rutta. Toffoli then walks Selke candidate Cirelli and beats Vasilevskiy. Highlight reel stuff, actually, for Toffoli.
5 left: Sturm blocks Raddysh shot, crawls to bench.
Sturm in discomfort after blocking a shot. After crawling to the bench, he's heading to the dressing room.
— TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) January 3, 2025
3 left: Very nice job by Graf one-on-one defensively on Cirelli. Forces a San Jose exit.
Smith turnover in NZ, trying a soft return pass to Celebrini, gobbled up by Tampa. Smith has not been sharp in this period.
Decent bounceback period from the San Jose Sharks after whatever that was on New Year’s Eve. Per Natural Stat Trick, Tampa had better chances at 5-on-5 (4-1 High-Danger) but San Jose 19-12 Shot Attempts. Feel like we will get Lightning’s best at some point, so they’ll need Askarov to withstand it, but good start!
Period 2
1 in: Chaffee hits Kovalenko a little from the side and behind near the bench, Ferraro jumps on him, Ferraro 10-9. Like that from Ferraro.
2 in: Kostin sheds Hedman on exit, underrated great play, but then turnover in the NZ, trying to make pass to linemate. Gotta make that next play, so close.
3 in: Graf noticeable, no quit on puck, finds Smith in slot. He’s making a good account for himself, better than last year’s audition.
Lilleberg and Kunin tumble into Vasilevskiy, Lilleberg takes exception, I want to shout, “It’s a gutter war! No holds barred in Moscow!!” Was listening to the “Rocky IV” soundtrack yesterday. I like this from the San Jose Sharks, balls out. Nothing dirty, they both go to box, that’s fair. But compete and passion and giving a fuck, see it all there.
6 in: Big Askarov save on Hedman, not a Grade-A, but just timing. Keeps the high spirits up. Now Sharks have a power play to keep pushing momentum.
Triple-drop to Celebrini on power play entry haha. Teams obviously know he’s the first entry option.
Goodrow penalty: His stick gets caught between the legs and I think Lilleberg sells it.
10 in: Granlund then Ferraro do a good job of pressuring Kucherov on PK, forcing turnover that Ceci clears. A momentum kill for the Sharks, I think.
8 left: Celebrini gets caught from behind by Girgensons, haven’t seen that a lot this year. Granted, Celebrini had just started revving up in DZ.
Ferraro goal: The Case of the Hot Stick. Ferraro actually breaks his stick when I think Girgensons hits him along DZ wall. He races to bench to get a new one, Sharks attack rebuffed. Lightning attack, Ferraro’s broken blade in DZ actually causes maybe Eyssimont’s turnover. Ferraro jumps on it, hits Granlund for the stretch, and then in slot, Ferraro pass goes off Lightning, back to Ferraro, who fires it past a maybe not set goalie.
First two-goal lead for #SJSharks since their last win on 12/12 at St. Louis Blues
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 3, 2025
4 left: There’s a power play there for the Sharks to put their foot on the throat of a superior-but-off opponent. At least earn more chances. But they fiddle around on entry, can’t establish possession. Sharks clearly need a better Plan B to Celebrini drop on PP entry, when that’s not there, they seem discombobulated.
Cirelli goal: Like I said. Now Lightning have life and just need to win one period, which you know they can. Askarov better be ready, unless Tampa had a good night on Santana Row yesterday. Kind of a nothing play, Cirelli deflects point shot, Rutta stayed back instead of jumping up on Cirelli. Not putting it on Rutta, this stuff happens, but I’m still thinking about that PP.
But credit to the Sharks, a strong two periods, all in all. 21-14 shots, and good chances.
Period 3
3 in: Good effort on puck along wall from Kovalenko, wins it from Cirelli. More of that.
4 in: Huge Askarov save on Paul. Askarov special, coming across, a leviathan, so fast and big. Celebrini line has been caved in last couple shifts. Celebrini did win it in DZ and get it out himself, that was needed. Paul obviously can’t be that open. Might be on Smith? Incredible save, could be the difference. Lightning coming on.
Celebrini penalty: Where’s the penalty there? What a shift by him, except for the call. He breaks Gonclaves’s ankles in DZ, then I thought that was a pure desire play to take the puck from Gonclaves trying to exit. Regardless, huge kill coming up. Gets a roughing. Remenda sees it, but I think, as Celebrini appeared to argue, his glove comes up on Goncalves trying to get leverage on puck carrier. Looks bad, like a throwdown, but no penalty in my book. Keep that up, Mack! I appreciate him trying to take over defensively these last couple shifts, restoring order, even if he gets whistled.
9 in: Hedman hit high by Sharks’ clear, Goodrow breakaway, big save. Hedman leaves game.
9 left: Good pass under pressure by Liljegren to Toffoli in NZ. Small important plays.
7 left: Nice exit by Sturm, short pass out. Then Kunin gets a breakaway, fortunate bounces, Vasilevskiy says no. Rolling puck for Luke, who’s had his chances tonight. He’s too good for the fourth line this year, to be honest, I mean that in a good way. Difference-maker there, competent higher up.
Smith NZ exit pass, hard across center lane, misses Celebrini. Turnover. Idea is fine, but you must execute there, especially given score and time. Be safe if you’re not 100 percent. That’s neither. Not a good one for him tonight.
4 left: Good effort by Zetterlund as Tampa tries to exit. Zetterlund has tried to make something happen, couldn’t, but he didn’t give up on the play. Granlund gets the loose puck, Sharks’ eat up more clock.
Vlasic and Thrun looked very good. For the time being, Kostin is a difference maker for this roster. Seems to have found some measure of the good outweighing the bad. Askarov is pretty amazing but I might be fine if he didn’t play the puck. I guess it gets the players adrenaline going maybe when it’s so sketchy? Celly is a human highlight reel. Smith needs a lot of work still. Graf looks ready to acclimate to the NHL. Cleanest game by the D in a while. Had to be near perfect against a team that good and they were.
What a fun (and important) win; the Lightning are always dangerous and a lot of Sharks stepped up. To your point, Kostin is making a big difference, committing to a physical game (and with his size he should). Granny had a very good game, his best in a couple of weeks. Either he has shaken off an injury or simply a slump but he made a difference last night. Celly has so many “stand up and yell” moments; again hard to believe he’s just 18. Sharks looked like a team that knew how to close in the third.
Agree on Granny. Looked very good in this game. Shooting more.
I want him to play the puck. He’s going to make mistakes early on, but goalies that play the puck well are very useful for D. They help expedite the breakout and they also make it so d-men aren’t absorbing hits from forecheckers everytime they go back to play a puck that was dumped in. Over the course of an 82 game season that’s valuable; even more so in the case of a long playoff series. Individual hits like that aren’t so bad, but over time they wear you down.
There were 3 instances where he misplayed and the puck went to the front of the net with him hilariously out of position. Blind luck that they didn’t lose 4-2 or worse. He needs to stick to cutting rims and not venture out with his defensemen nearby. His job is the net, not defense. Stupid mistakes by a goalie are just as deflating as soft goals.
Glad the boys got the win tonight. Askarov looked sharp as usual. Graf looked good out there and so did Vlasic! Other than looking like he was skating in slow motion he played a very servicable game. Smith did not look good tonight though. Very timid, ceding the ice to bolts constantly and just floating. He stood out because everyone was skating their bags off and he really wasn’t. He needs to get his feet moving and attack the play more. The biggest positive I think is that there seems to be a precedent now. If you try to crush… Read more »
Yeah Smith struggled against a good team again. I’m deferring to the coaches and management but it sure seems at some point he might need some AHL time or to sit down for a game or 2. Absolutely no urgency in his game.
I also agree it was a good look to drop the gloves immediately anytime there is a questionable hit. Builds chemistry and cohesion amongst the players.
Smith’s been in over his head all season. My sense is he’s got college instincts and they aren’t useful on NHL ice. So he has some habits to break. At times, that means he’ll look a bit lost, turn the wrong way, not see the defender in the passing lane, etc. At 19, he’s got time to figure things out. A concern is that he doesn’t get to accustomed to playing with Celebrini. At some point, Smith will need to become a play driver, not dependent on others for that. He’s got a lengthy road ahead. Still, at 19, these… Read more »
Be nice to see him skate with puck a bit more, there was one pass to Macklin, that missed where think he should have turned up ice with it. He has shown, he can break ankles, but maybe defers a bit to often- goes to pass. I do not know that “all season” he been in over his head. Might he right at head level… his development is like a puzzle, it sorta slow going then all the sudden you realize it is coming together. To night he was off, sorta backed off after couple flubbed shots, he needs to… Read more »
Well said re:the puzzle, completely agree with your take
Yeah I wish he would skate more with it. He seems to shy away from retaining possession, especially outside the offensive zone. There’s been so many times he gets the puck, has open ice to skate up and get his legs going and instead he just turns and passes it quickly. I feel like he should have started in the AHL, but I wonder if the team put him in the NHL to prevent any weird issues between him and Macklin – like Mack overshadowing him. It’s odd. I think he will get it together probably a bigger step forward… Read more »
He’s too slow to skate with it right now.
Imo, Smith looks visibly scared to make a mistake and his body stiffens up affecting accuracy of his passes. He’s just a young kid and maybe, just maybe he got his back side chewed up a few times and that left a lasting impression, negative, on his play. HC, give him some slack once in a while .Anybody thinks that playing in the shadow of his good friend Celly affects him a little?
Very impressed by Graf in period 1, both with and without the puck. Barely saw him in period 2. Had some distractions in period 3 so I couldn’t watch as carefully, but still didn’t see much of him. Toffoli deking past Cirelli, moving McDonagh and beating Vasilevskiyfor the goal … that’s quite the trio to score on!! Every time I see Askarov with the puck, the phrase “… and the adventure continues” comes to mind. Think I might have even said it out loud at one point!! Glad the team got a win. I’m rooting for another very high draft… Read more »
Graf was out at the end of the game with Celly to win it. Coach apparently was very happy with him.
So happy the Sharks proved me wrong! I will gladly eat crow when they cook like this. Couple main diffs tonight was Asky in net. Team played hard in front of him KNOWING he can make a big save when needed and he did many times! Team plays better with Asky in net plain & simple. Pickle effect. Vlasic’s return energized the boys & had calming effect on the D corps. While his play the last few seasons was a big drop off from his prime, he still knows what to do out there better than the youngsters. Can SJS… Read more »
The Sharks played their Asakarov. (I own the trademark.)
Nay nay. Thankfully you have been on hiatus. Where can I send that one way ticket?
Point per game Vlasic, just as we all predicted.
Helluva game, I was slightly tearing my hair out that they couldn’t bury an empty netter to make the last 40 seconds or so a little less agonizing. But they don’t ask how!