SJHN Daily: Yzerman Didn’t ‘Put In the Work’ Before Walman Trade?

Did Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman do his due diligence when he traded Jake Walman away?

Frank Seravalli says no.

“There were teams that would have [taken] less, or some would have even considered taking on Jake Walman for free, I’m told, had Yzerman put in the work and made the phone calls,” Seravalli said on the Daily Faceoff Rundown on Dec. 30.

This echoes a Sean Shapiro report from June.

The San Jose Sharks received Walman – now their No. 1 defenseman on the scoreboard and in terms of usage – and a 2024 second-round pick for merely future considerations from the Red Wings in June of 2024.

Through 31 games played this season, Walman already has a career-high 25 points. He’s currently nursing a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, the struggling Red Wings just replaced Derek Lalonde with Todd McLellan as head coach.

The trade was a mystery at time, and remains a mystery.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

When will Marc-Edouard Vlasic play again? It was a big mystery…until today, when he will make his season debut for the San Jose Sharks.

Despite eight-straight losses, the San Jose Sharks are much better off than they were a year ago.

Collin Graf‘s quick start to his professional career has impressed NHL scouts.

Prospect Igor Chernyshov should play soon.

Other Sharks News…

The Athletic examined the race for the Calder Cup between Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov. What is the rest of the NHL saying?

The Sharks’ three recent NCAA talents, Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini, and Collin Graf will play together tonight.

The Barracuda took two of three on a recent road trip to Henderson and San Diego. Lucas Carlsson is scorching hot with four goals in his last three games, including the winner on New Year’s Day:

LUCAS CARLSSON GETS HIS 2ND OF THE NIGHT AND ENDS IT IN OT🚨 pic.twitter.com/nLhtyOVqaT — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 2, 2025

Prospect Brandon Svoboda got things started for Team USA against Switzerland at the World Juniors.

Around the NHL…

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog participated in morning skate.

Marcus Pettersson is tuning out any trade rumors and focusing on his play with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Boston Bruins are trying to turn things around with their 30th-ranked power play.

Ex-San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt has been recalled by the Nashville Predators.

The Florida Panthers are the next hosts of the NHL Winter Classic.

Kirill Kaprizov goes on IR.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sam Ersson has a day-to-day lower body injury after leaving the game against the San Jose Sharks.

The first big trade of the season in the PWHL sent players between the Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres.