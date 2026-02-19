Sharks Practice: Dellandrea & Toffoli Injury Updates, Why Recall Bystedt & Leddy?

The San Jose Sharks are back at practice.

It’s not a complete team yet: Macklin Celebrini, Philipp Kurashev, Pavol Regenda, and Alex Wennberg are representing their respective countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The first three will be playing medal games through this weekend.

But (almost) everybody else expected was on the ice, all roads leading to Feb. 26, the San Jose Sharks’ first game after the Olympic break versus the Calgary Flames.

The boys are back in town! That’s newly-recalled Bystedt in orange. Reaves looks healthy and part of regular practice. Don’t see Dellandrea, Toffoli & Orlov on the ice pic.twitter.com/hnYdXq3Dpm — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 18, 2026

Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Toffoli, and Dmitry Orlov, however, were not at practice.

Also, Filip Bystedt and Nick Leddy were recalled, and both practiced.

Here’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about each.

Warsofsky also indicated that Ryan Reaves, who missed the Sharks’ last game on Feb. 4 at the Colorado Avalanche is healthy and ready to play. Reaves was a full participant at practice.

Ty Dellandrea

Ty Dellandrea suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 6, and unfortunately, he’s not close to coming back.

Warsofsky labeled Dellandrea as still week-to-week, adding, “Probably still a few weeks away here.”

He noted: “We think we’re going to get him back before the end of the season.”

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli took a hit and got injured at the San Jose Sharks’ last game at Colorado.

Toffoli did skate on his own today, and Warsofsky said he has a day-to-day lower-body injury.

The bench boss, however, wasn’t sure if his star winger would be ready for the Sharks’ first game back: “Better idea on Monday.”

Dmitry Orlov

Orlov is healthy but had trouble coming back to San Jose because of the snowstorm in Lake Tahoe, where the veteran defenseman was vacationing.

Warsofsky is hopeful that Orlov is back at practice on Thursday.

Filip Bystedt

Warsofsky noted that Bystedt and Leddy were primarily called up because the Sharks needed more practice participants, and both weren’t playing for the San Jose Barracuda tonight.

Warsofsky also said it’s not likely that Bystedt, San Jose’s 2022 first-round pick, will make his NHL debut on Feb. 26 against the Flames. So chances are, he’s sent down soon.

Notably, Bystedt was wearing an orange no-contact jersey, after suffering a head injury on Feb. 6 at the Abbotsford Canucks. It’s good to see that he’s on the path to recovery.

Nick Leddy

Leddy was sent down last month, but despite GM Mike Grier saying that the veteran would play in the AHL, the 34-year-old defenseman has yet to.

“There’s things behind the scenes that they’re working through,” Warsofsky said.

While Warsofsky didn’t rule out Leddy playing for the Sharks again, that seems unlikely, unless there is a rash of injuries or roster moves.

Warsofsky did praise Leddy’s professionalism with the Barracuda: “He works hard. Really good pro. Shows up, good attitude, prepared, pays attention. We’re still happy to have him in the organization.”