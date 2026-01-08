San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky: Dellandrea “Out For a Little While”
LOS ANGELES — Ty Dellandrea has a serious injury.
“He’s gonna be out for a little while,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Wednesday. “I’ll have probably a better update on Friday.”
Warsofsky did label Dellandrea’s injury as week-to-week lower-body.
The centerman, who has two goals and 11 points in 42 games, and leads the team with a 52.3 Faceoff Winning %, crashed hard into Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves during the second period on Tuesday, after Denton Mateychuk tripped him.
Ty Dellandrea left the ice after being tripped and then colliding with the goalie pic.twitter.com/wuLFIfE3He
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 7, 2026
The San Jose Sharks would go on to beat the Jackets 5-2.
“I think, that third period [against Columbus], guys played for him,” Warsofsky said.
Dellandrea will be replaced in the San Jose Sharks line-up by Adam Gaudette at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Warsofsky said. “Right shot center, playing some really good hockey. Just gives you everything he’s got. He’s competitive, great kid. We’re gonna miss him here, and we need guys to step up.”
For the Dellandrea doubters: As this article says, he “leads the team with a 52.3 Faceoff Winning %”
The coach also sees Dellandrea as a big contributor:
“It’s a big loss for us,” Warsofsky said. “Right shot center, playing some really good hockey. Just gives you everything he’s got. He’s competitive, great kid. We’re gonna miss him here, and we need guys to step up.”
52.3% is not some kind of faceoff guy.
That Warsovsky thinks enough of his play to have made him 3C is a big mark against him. But also, he just issued boilerplate talking to the media language. And I don’t doubt that he gives everything, that he’s competitive, and an okay guy. Sucks at hockey compared to everyone else in the league though.
Ok, I disagree. What would change your mind? Are you open to being wrong? I could be wrong, but I believe in Dellandrea as a very fitting player for this team. We need consistent heart and soul players as much as we need the teenage superstar to save the day. It looked like Delly literally broke his legs driving the net and creating a scoring opportunity, give him a break! 😆