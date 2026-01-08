Warsofsky: Dellandrea “Out For a Little While”

LOS ANGELES — Ty Dellandrea has a serious injury.

“He’s gonna be out for a little while,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Wednesday. “I’ll have probably a better update on Friday.”

Warsofsky did label Dellandrea’s injury as week-to-week lower-body.

The centerman, who has two goals and 11 points in 42 games, and leads the team with a 52.3 Faceoff Winning %, crashed hard into Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves during the second period on Tuesday, after Denton Mateychuk tripped him.

Ty Dellandrea left the ice after being tripped and then colliding with the goalie pic.twitter.com/wuLFIfE3He — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 7, 2026

The San Jose Sharks would go on to beat the Jackets 5-2.

“I think, that third period [against Columbus], guys played for him,” Warsofsky said.

Dellandrea will be replaced in the San Jose Sharks line-up by Adam Gaudette at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

“It’s a big loss for us,” Warsofsky said. “Right shot center, playing some really good hockey. Just gives you everything he’s got. He’s competitive, great kid. We’re gonna miss him here, and we need guys to step up.”