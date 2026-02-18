San Jose Sharks
How Did Sharks Spend Olympic Break?
While the Olympics may still be going, it’s back to work at the rink for the rest of the San Jose Sharks.
They’ll return to play on Feb. 26 against the Calgary Flames, but they return to public practice Feb. 18.
Where did the Sharks head over the break for their time off? And who hung out with each other?
William Eklund
Eklund spent time on St. Barth with his good friend and former San Jose Shark Fabian Zetterlund, as well as Rasmus Sandin and Lisa Hörnblad, who filmed and posted lots of content from the trip. That included a video of the boys evidently shying away from a stray cat, and lots of beach time for the whole crew.
Tyler Toffoli
The Toffolis were busy during the break. Tyler and Cat kickstarted their time off bringing dog Stella to Cat’s hometown of Los Angeles.
From there, it was back to the Bay Area for a Chris Stapleton concert. Then, the Super Bowl. The Toffolis hung out with stars from the The Bachelor franchise, fiancés Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, as well as Seattle Mariners’ star Cal Raleigh.
From there, the Toffolis headed out to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for some whale watching and Valentine’s Day beach time.
Timothy Liljegren
Also in Cabo San Lucas? Timothy Liljegren and Avery Horlock! They spent some time with the Toffolis and met dolphins.
Alex Nedeljkovic
Nedeljkovic’s wife Emma posted while hanging out by the pool.
Yaroslav Askarov
Askarov and his wife Aleksandra spent their vacation at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas. They posted lots of photos from their time there, including their setup for a Super Bowl watch party.
Shakir Mukhamadullin
From his vacation, Shakir Mukhamadullin posted a photo of some delicious-looking food, as well as a Russian fermented drink, Kbac, or Kvass.
Dmitry Orlov
Orlov also posted from a Super Bowl watch party. He also headed up to Lake Tahoe with his family. There, they got a mix of snow and beach!
Adam Gaudette
Gaudette and his wife Micaela enjoyed a Valentine’s Day trip to a resort in New York State.
Mario Ferraro
Ferraro and his wife McKenna celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary during the break. Back in Mario’s hometown of Toronto, their baby got to visit cousins. They also hung out with former San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington and his wife Maddie.
Kiefer Sherwood
Kiefer, the newest San Jose Sharks player, and his wife Ariel, who is pregnant and due this Spring, were in Hawaii for their break. They spent time with San Diego Gulls defenseman Roland and his wife Abbey McKeown on the Big Island. Roland and Kiefer both played for the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2022-23 season.
Sherwood expecting a baby will probably be a factor for wanting more term on his next deal. If the team comes out flat after the break, which none of us want, probably best to move him at the TDL, but again, I’ll let Grier make those calls
Wow, that’s a good point. Their should be no hard feelings either way. Let’s flip him for a first and tell him “Go get the money, just not here!”
One quick addition – Macklin spent his Olympic break getting more ice time than Connor McDavid in an elimination game.
Gotta say, the wrong way to decide an Olympic elimination game is with 3v3 hockey.
Prefer 5v5 (maybe 1 period limit), then 4v4 if you have to after that.
In the round robin stuff, maybe. But for elimination? No.
Yeah you actually came to mind when OT started today, because of how much you disregard the 3 on 3 wins. In my mind, it’s still hockey, and it should be nothing new for today’s players and coaching staffs. I have a hunch that teams aren’t preparing enough for the specifics of 3 on 3 gameplay, because it seems like players often don’t know who to cover or how to manage the puck. It’s seems similar to practicing PK, PP, or 6on5, but even more important because it decides the whole game! The same can be said for the shootout,… Read more »
Were any of us surprised when Mack was on the ice for the Canada winner though? Marner made a great play, but no.defenders could really focus on him because Mack was right there on the wing in a super dangerous spot…
I almost expected him to be out with McDavid but I get the MacKinnon choice