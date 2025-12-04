Sharks Locker Room: “We got to get uncomfortable”

The San Jose Sharks didn’t seem too concerned with the loss tonight.

It was more how they lost, a 7-1 rout at the hands of the Washington Capitals.

“If we’re too focused on the result, and we’re not taking care of the process, we’re gonna find it’s gonna be hard to string wins together,” alternate captain Mario Ferraro said. “As much as we lost, it’s getting away from our game tonight and playing the right way.”

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky put it succinctly: “There’s more of a concern how we don’t compete consistently.”

While the Sharks have gone 13-8-1 since their 0-4-2 start, their compete level has waxed and waned recently.

From Oct. 18 to Nov. 11, the 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins to the 2-1 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild, the Sharks were fairly competitive in every game, 13 consecutive contests.

But on Nov. 13, they laid an egg at the Calgary Flames, just a 2-0 loss because of Yaroslav Askarov’s heroics. Since then, they’ve mixed wins with about one dismal performance a week, chiefly a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 22, a 6-0 humiliation at the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 26, and tonight.

Warsofsky believes that the young Sharks have gotten a little complacent.

“We have a little bit of success,” he said. “Human nature is to kind of come off [the compete] a little bit and feel comfortable.”

This appears to be the next lesson in the education of the San Jose Sharks.

“This is more a reality check of we get comfortable having a little bit success, and we think sometimes it’s going to be a little bit easy for us,” Warsofsky said. “This is a tough league and when you play some really good teams, they compete, shift in and shift out.”

The Sharks aren’t doing that right now, not enough.

“It’s just playing the right way,” Ferraro said. It’s that simple, and that hard.

“We got to get uncomfortable,” Warsofsky said.

On Thursday, the Sharks set off on a tough five-game road trip through Dallas, Carolina, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Pittsburgh. Four of those five teams are currently in the playoffs, and the lone exception, the Maple Leafs, are always dangerous.

Can the San Jose Sharks get back to consistently playing games that they’re proud of?

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky says #SJSharks have asked Klingberg to move the puck quicker on the power play. "Momentum shifts dramatically" is how head coach described turnover that led to Duhaime 4-0 SHG. Liljegren replaced Klingberg on PP1 late in game — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 4, 2025

Warsofsky, on the San Jose Sharks’ defense:

Our defense was terrible.

Mario Ferraro

Ferraro, on Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic’s performances tonight:

I feel bad for Asky, both our tendies, Ned too. We weren’t good enough in front of them. Too many odd-men rushes and too many open chances for the Caps tonight.

Dmitry Orlov

Orlov, on what the San Jose Sharks can learn from the Capitals:

I think they’re on the same page. They know what they’re doing. You know, they’re not beating themselves. Think for [this] game, adults play against kids?

You need to compete. Be on the same page. Help each other. Manage the puck. Help your goalies, help your teammates, be together. Something goes wrong, you need to be more closer to each other and help each other.

Adam Gaudette

Gaudette, on Pavol Regenda on the power play:

He’s been good. He plays hard. He’s great in front of the net, big, strong boy. He wins puck battles and he’s not afraid to go to the dirty areas. So he helps us get pucks back. He causes chaos in front of the net. And he’s made some good plays on the goal line there.