Capital Punishment: Washington Whips Sharks 7-1

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Washington Capitals into SAP Center.

The Sharks laid themselves out as the welcome mat, getting topped 7-1. Pavol Regenda scored a late goal.

Period 1

1 in: Huge save by Askarov to start, 2-on-1, stops Wilson. Sharks got a little loose there, Celebrini line.

2 in: Dickinson shows some poise with puck, surrounded in corner, doesn’t rush, makes moves, before finding Smith for exit.

4 in: Another good Askarov save, I think Ferraro gets too aggressive up the ice, Beauvillier has a lot of time and space to skate down right wing and hammer a shot.

PP1: Klingberg-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg. Caps have a very aggressive PK. PP2: Orlov-Toffoli-Kurashev-Gaudette-Regenda. Like Sharks power play, shot mentality, try to take advantage of Washington swarm. Eklund took it to the net on one attack.

7 in: San Jose Sharks continue pressure after PP, Dickinson and Iorio pound shots. Then Graf drops a cross-slot dime for Goodrow, who’s robbed by Lindgren. Looked like an open net.

Ovechkin goal: Ovechkin, as he does, gets free and doesn’t miss the second of two chances to score right in front. Coverage got a little scrambled when Washington cycling, shot, Ferraro tried to corral rebound, leaving his man. He didn’t do anything wrong, but he missed the puck, which meant it was 2-on-1 down low on Klingberg.

Milano goal: Wow, and that’s how the Caps erase a good San Jose start. Their fourth line beats the Sharks’ fourth line on the draw. Both Reaves and the d-man sell out to block the d-man coming down high slot, and Milano open to side. Sharks challenge, I thought that was 50-50 challenge at first, but on re-watch, it was Goodrow’s stick that impeded Askarov.

Leonard goal: Askarov has been pretty good with rebounds during his hot streak, but don’t love that one, soft and up the middle. Askarov then appears to overcommit on Leonard.

6 left: Reaves tried to line up Chisholm, but took brunt of it, got up slow.

Beauvillier penalty: This doesn’t feel like it should be a 3-0 game. Big PP for Sharks to get back into it.

Duhaime goal: I can tell you some good things that Klingberg has done recently, really, but he’s too slow with his decision-making high on the PP, this has been a constant problem. I can’t see from the replay, but Remenda also not a fan of Eklund’s backcheck there, Duhaime as the late man, that is Eklund’s.

Want to say just one of those games, but the San Jose Sharks just had one against Colorado, and Washington isn’t Colorado either. I genuinely liked some of what Sharks did this period, but Sharks getting killed down low. Just not closing, making life challenging.

Period 2

Ovechkin goal: Orlov-Liljegen defended that entire PK, 1:42 of it, they looked spent by the end.

6 in: Iorio’s got some mustard on his one-timer.

Pretty Celebrini NZ pass through a Cap’s legs to Orlov.

7 left: They just showed Sharks fans getting engaged tonight here. At least someone in teal scored!

Just thinking out loud. Not advocating! But have Sharks fans ever booed their own defenseman hard at home? In a different market, I think Klingberg would be getting it. As a kid, I remember former No. 7 pick Darryl Sydor, story goes, getting booed out of Los Angeles. This did not work, by the way, the Dallas Stars acquired Sydor and rehabbed him into a really good defenseman for a Cup-winning team. But just wondering. I remember Karlsson getting booed some, but not overwhelming, and not necessarily when he touched the puck.

Strome goal: Fans were trying to drum up…something? Chanting “Reavo! Reavo!!” Maybe hoping for a fight. Then Roy does his best Chychrun impression, pounds a long shot past Nedeljkovic. Actually, Strome touched it.

I guess in San Jose Sharks’ defense, haven’t seen them this checked out and outplayed at home for a while, the 5-1 drubbing against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 14 last time. Announced 15,466 for this stinker.

Period 3

Regenda-Kurashev-Smith to start the third period lol.

Leonard goal: Now Toffoli-Celebrini-Dellandrea.

See some Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves. Leaving Eklund-Wennberg-Graf.

7 in: I feel for Klingberg there, about to one-time a shot, stick breaks, Caps go on 3-on-1.

Funny that Sharks’ worst two games in like month and a half are against Warsofsky’s old South Carolina buddies, Jared Bednar and Spencer Carbery.

Hey! I still get to tell this joke that I was lamenting losing on Ted Ramey’s show today. Had a good time with him:

When someone asks how you’re doing, my answer always used to be, “Better than the Sharks!”

Regenda goal: I’ve used Gaudette as a Stefan Noesen comp, but Regenda could also be along those lines. Regenda was very good net front for the Barracuda last year, which I know is a long way from the NHL, but it speaks to why the power play isn’t about just putting your most-skilled players, guys need to fit roles.

Klingberg, notably and deservedly yanked off PP1 for Liljegren just now.