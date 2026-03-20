San Jose Sharks
Sharks Shut Out by Sabres 5-0
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Buffalo Sabres to SAP Center.
Alex Lyon shut out the Sharks, 5-0.
Period 1
I find the Toffoli on first line complaints odd. Toffoli’s gift has never been skating but his mind. He plays fast with precise puck movement, like he does there with a stationary neutral zone pass up the middle to Graf, who gets it into to Celebrini for easy entry. He hasn’t been as good this year as last, I understand that, but he still has excellent games.
Leddy shows there’s a little tread left on his tires, spin-o-rama move into offensive zone, then on puck pursuit, it’s close, but he stays ahead of Josh Doan and the Sharks able to help the puck out of the zone. I will add, not said much in the discourse around Leddy, but I would guess one of the reasons why he passed through waivers is his $4 million AAV. Not every team can stomach that, especially for a guy who’s more No. 7 on a defensive depth chart than a No. 4. Not trying to tell you that he’s great, like I said, more No. 7, he’s certainly not who he was, but the idea that you can’t, under any circumstances, put him on the ice in an NHL game is a little preposterous.
FWIW Sharks are 7-7-0 with Leddy in line-up, if you don’t count the 0-4-2 start.
Ostapchuk tracks back hard on Malenstyn, always love to see that, helps outnumber Sabres on what otherwise would be a 2-on-2.
Dickinson coming out of his corner with puck, playing with a lot of confidence, makes a move and sends a Sabre into the dust.
4 in: Great pace so far, especially from the San Jose Sharks. Graf counterattack, hits Sherwood in slot for Grade-A.
6 in: No whistles yet. You can play this pace with the Sabres, fine, not the worst idea, fast is how Sharks want to play too, but this is also how they want to play. So Nedeljkovic will have to make some big saves. I did note though, putting Smith with Wennberg is possibly not using Wennberg as a match-up shutdown line tonight, so maybe that is Warsofsky’s intention tonight, just roll lines and skate against the Sabres. Gotta see afterwards if Wennberg hard-matched against any line.
6 left: Celebrini goes down, trying to beat two Sabres for a breakaway. Looks like a Samuelsson trip? But no whistle. FWIW Celebrini goes to bench, I don’t see clear upset with a no-call.
4 left: Orlov double clutches high at power play point man, I don’t know if he realizes Celebrini on the flank for the one-timer, just begging for it.
1 left: Really professional exit from Goodrow and Leddy. Stationary Goodrow on breakout, standard spot, but he feels the Sabres forecheck on him, waits a beat, instead of pass up the middle that’s deflected or turned over because he rushed it. After pause, right to open Leddy, who goes blueline to blueline, and ends with a chance.
Good period for the San Jose Sharks, pace, and they limited the Sabres’ chances. Feel like Buffalo will have a big push at some point though, can San Jose withstand?
Period 2
Regenda not happy with himself, two possible Sharks’ counterattacks die on his stick.
2 in: Subtle play by Graf, he’s circling back with puck in NZ, up here, I can see Celebrini open on wing, I wonder if Graf knows he’s there too. That’s a pretty no-look backhand pass right there. But I actually like Graf not trying a dangerous pass like that unless he’s 100 percent sure. These are how players show that they’ve grown up.
https://twitter.com/Sheng_Peng/status/2034829150192889996
6 in: Gaudette has taken Eklund’s spot on PP2. Dickinson too slow up high moving puck, McLeod right on him. Should’ve been fairly routine puck movement up high. Power play, there’s a little bit of learning how to play fast when you must, and slow it down when you must. He’ll learn.
7 in: Smith and Orlov had a clear-cut 2-on-1, Smith blasted it…off post. Oh man, what a shot.
8 in: Misa line follows with an interesting shift. They pressure Lyon lots, but they’re also slow on I’m not sure which Sabre in front, all alone for too long. Gotta re-watch, Eklund is low, and I think he sorts right, pressuring the passer and relying on his teammates to cover backdoor.
Ostlund goal: Tough luck. Sharks have outplayed Sabres this period, but on Buffalo rush, a missed shot rebounds hard off back boards, to open Ostlund.
Carrick goal: That’s a whistler top shelf, it looks like, but you probably want Nedeljkovic to have that one.
Dahlin goal: Adversity! Let’s see how Sharks bounce back. This time, Dahlin smokes Ferraro up the ice, that really shouldn’t happen. No support behind Ferraro, not just on him. Re-watching, it is off a bad line change, as I guessed. Misa has a man, but he should read the situation, I think, that’s adjusting to the speed of the league. Dahlin beats Ferraro, who’s just off the bench, up the middle. I don’t think that’s on Ferraro. Misa has to recognize breakdown and adjust from what he’d normally do. It’s easy to blame Ferraro here, but I don’t think it’s on him that he couldn’t catch Dahlin in a foot race off the bench. Also, as Remenda noted, Dickinson needs to be more aggressive finishing Zucker in corner. Bad bounce, bad goal, then just a complete defensive breakdown, three goals allowed in 1:43.
That’s what happens when you’re “not ready for this”. But, like I said, I’m curious the response. San Jose has genuinely outplayed Buffalo for the balance of the game. What do you do when your best-laid plans go awry?
2 left: Goodrow and Ostapchuk crashing net, can’t believe that didn’t go in. Goodrow slams stick at bench. Just keep playing this way.
https://twitter.com/Sheng_Peng/status/2034836853942300892
Frustrating night for Celebrini so far, four of five shot attempts blocked.
Period 3
Thompson goal: That’s going to do it for the San Jose Sharks tonight, I think. Also another that Ned will probably want back. That’s four-straight goals on four shots for Buffalo.
2:03 into third, Nedeljkovic with a save, finally, his last one was at 18:26 of the first period. Being a goalie can be such a lonely position, but he’ll be fine, long run. But no doubt, a rough game.
3 in: Not something to micro-focus on, but I only mention it if you’re a “Smith does no wrong” truther. Smith turning back with puck in DZ, obviously looking for a play up, but Doan knocks him off and takes it. Smith is covered by his team defense, so ultimately, no harm. But those are the small plays that Will must improve in the long run. That either has to be a positive or neutral puck play, not a flat-out turnover. Turnovers in that spot in the DZ kill you, lose you games.
10 in: Graf vs. Dahlin battle, enjoyed watching that. Crowd thought there was a penalty there, probably not. But I just like that crucible for Graf, that’s a battle vs. one of the best defensemen in the league.
Carrick goal: Gaudette just exasperated, harmless shot, looked like it went off Orlov and in. Just one of those nights.
Just the seventh time this season that the Sabres have been held under 20 shots (16 tonight), just the fourth time this season that Celebrini has been held pointless in consecutive games.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Honestly they played the game I wanted them to, albeit some boneheaded flubs and terrible shooting luck. I especially noticed a lot of crunching hits/muggings from Shakh and Eklund. I thought Leddy was fine and would rather he stay in over Klinger (though I would most like to see Cags come up) but Wow was that giveaway from Dickinson right in front of Ned late in the 1st egregious. Also I know there’s a shortage of referees right now but for the ones who officiated tonight, I’m sorry, for the good of hockey, they should be ejected into the Sun. I don’t make… Read more »
Too bad the Sabres players didn’t notice any Eklund hits… ;P
This is what I don’t understand – with all due respect, Sheng, and I think we all really do appreciate these writeups – how is the giveaway in front of his own net by Dickinson not even mentioned in this writeup as a play that simply can’t happen? There was another play about 9 in to the 1st period where a Sabre went in alone on Ned because Dickinson was way too slow to react and got beat – and then even worse, glided past the net, stopped behind it, and just stood there. It didn’t cost us a goal… Read more »
I actually feel like he’s getting a bit too many minutes for his own good. His game still lacks maturity. He was really comin into his own at around 15-16 mins a game. I think that’s where Id like to see him. Not sure why he gets the preference on PP over Muk either, other then to get him going maybe
Hey Brad, I didn’t see this play as it happened, I was typing something, but I did watch the replay later. Truthfully, as carefully as I watch the game, I will miss a play here and there (I might also be watching a replay, like I missed a shift or two live because I was watching the replay of the Dahlin goal). That was a bad play by Dickinson, no doubt. Not including it in the diary wasn’t intentionally “hiding” it. The honest conversation is that none of these Sharks’ D save for Orlov belong on a playoff top-4. There’s… Read more »
Brilliant response. Still the conspiracy theories are clearly more fun. “Wario hates Russians”, or “Wario is a big dummy that clearly knows nothing about hockey.”. Those theories drive engagement thru the roof in the comment section.🤣
Now there’s a game where you pull the goalie…..4 goals on 8 shots. Wow!
Definitely not Neds night.
Fuck that whole “get comfortable with being uncomfortable” nonsense. Sharks have been right at home being uncomfortable as a regular state of being for years. How about getting comfortable with making the other guys uncomfortable? Give back what you’re receiving. Seems like they are just going through the motions when it starts getting dished out. The league rewards dirty. Start getting dirty!
Agree I want guys who don’t feel comfy until they take a hit or give one out. Since time and memorial all the best players have said they like to take a hit early to feel comfortable and settle in. Why would anyone feel uncomfortable throwing the body around? It’s delightfully cathartic!
I’m wearing Smith’s jersey, but I admit this season he’s just bad. No noticeable progress. This is ok for a sophomore, but I think it’s time for him to sit a few games.
Come on, stop it. He had a bunch of chances tonight, hit a crossbar, a little puck luck and he has 3 goals tonight
Agreed.
He’s exactly the same player he’s been since about 20 games into his career except the puck isn’t going in for him, he’s just getting exposed more and more as we get closer to the playoffs.
This is exactly what I mean. Not getting stronger in puck battles, not much play without puck. He needs to get better and start growing. It’s ok this season, but he has lots of work ahead of him for the next.
I thought he was much better in this one.
5 goals on 16 shots. Ned back to back bad games.
The refs were pure crap tonight too. How do you miss Celebrini tripped on a breakaway?
Because it wasn’t a trip. Even Remenda said it was a good non call. I would be pissed if I got called for tripping defending like that. Pretty much textbook D.
Yeah wasn’t remotely a trip and there wasn’t a hold or hook there either. Celebrini based on his reaction clearly didn’t think it was a penalty as Sheng noted in his notes.
thought it’d make sense to pull him after the 4th goal. Brossoit needs the work and Ned needs a break.
You only need 1 hot goalie and Ned playing all 60 helped no one.
True unless they’re not confident in Brosweat.
Sheng’s end of 1st period summary: “Feel like Buffalo will have a big push at some point though, can San Jose withstand?”
Sheng, can you share the upcoming lottery numbers ….?
Kings get a point vs Philly
Utah dumps VGS
EDM gets shut out
NSH tops the Kraken
WPG gets crushed in Boston
As always, standings are games above NHL .500. ANA has the 4th best record in the West. Kings in the 8th spot. Still wide open. WPG is very much on the fringe of contending, but remarkably, still not out of it.
+10 ANA
+9 UTA
+7 EDM, VGS
+4 LAK
+3 SEA, SJS, SEA
-1 WPG
Just going to take a little run here in the next 10 games. They’ll beat a bunch of teams with an effort like tonight.
Also worth noting, the tankathon has 4 teams with .522 points percentage. They occupy spots 8-11 in the draft lottery. Even if the Shark struggle down the stretch, they’re probably getting no higher than 6th overall.
Several mocks drafts have 5 d-men going top 10 (Rudolph, Smits, Reid, Verhoeff and Carels).
Much like the downside of tying for a playoff spot could be problematic with how many tiebreakers we’d lose, tying with other teams who miss the playoffs would probably go well for us as we’d “win” most of those tiebreakers to draft higher.
Correct. Sharks are tied for the 5th fewest RW in the NHL this year and that’s tiebreaker number one. LA is the only team really close to us that we would have the tiebreaker over.
Shak had a some great moments. Overall liked this game from him. Leddy too. Misa was a. spectator on another goal against. He’ll get there but he loses focus a little in his zone sometimes. Love Regenda but man his lead feet are obvious. He probably would have been a rich man about 10-15 years ago. Glad Ferraro wasn’t hurt on that awful hit. I like Smith away from Cele. About the most I’ve seen him skate with the puck all year. Can’t really complain too much about the way they played against a far superior roster. Skated like their… Read more »
I liked the effort. Just need to bring it again and again. Hard to have literally no reward for their effort tonight, not even a goal. But just need to do it again and again and again and results should follow.