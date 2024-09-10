5 Reasons Why Toffoli Great Fit for Sharks

Tyler Toffoli appears to be a great fit for the San Jose Sharks.

Chatting with the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast in late August, Toffoli touched on some of the reasons why the Sharks’ investment in him this summer, four years and $24 million, made sense for both sides.

That’s actually the most lucrative free agent contract that the San Jose Sharks have ever handed out to an outside player.

Getting Better With Age

The 32-year-old has enjoyed three 30-goal campaigns over his 12-year NHL career, two of those three in the last two years, 34 in 2022-23 and 33 last season.

Since 2020-21, Toffoli has averaged 1.43 Goals Per 60, 22nd of 279 forwards (3,000-plus minutes). In the previous eight years, he averaged 1.04 Goals Per 60.

The new San Jose Sharks winger credits well-earned experience for his late-career spark: “I feel confident. There’s a stretch of games where I won’t score. At the end of the day, I look back to when I first came to the league and look at the little things that I was doing that would make me successful and I try and bring that back. I know when certain things are going well in my game, goals and points and all that stuff will follow.