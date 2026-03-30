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SJHN Daily: Draisaitl Follows Celebrini Fan Page, Macklin Tries Curling, Golden Knights Hire Tortorella

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Even NHL players make mistakes on social media.

Leon Draisaitl, sidelined with an injury for the rest of the regular season, thought he followed San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini on Instagram. While the account that he followed has over 100K followers, it’s a fan account.

NHL Follow Tracker also noticed the error. However, Draisaitl quickly corrected his mistake.

Draisaitl still does not follow Celebrini’s actual account, but this was a pretty funny mistake.

Cue the Celebrini and Draisaitl on the same team fever dreams!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What’s the latest on Yaroslav Askarov‘s injury?

How are the Sharks managing Macklin Celebrini‘s minutes during his recent mini-slump? Ryan Warsofsky spoke on it.

Dmitry Orlov offers winning wisdom.

Alex Wennberg is the San Jose Sharks’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Will the Sharks sign prospect Joey Muldowney?

Pohlkamp eliminated fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Zack Sharp.

Celebrini headlines new era of young NHL stars.

It sounds like both Dylan Holloway and Celebrini made a mistake in OT, but Holloway came away with the win.

AROUND THE NHL…

What’s the latest on Sidney Crosby‘s injury?

Detroit Red Wings keep playoff hopes alive!

Boston Bruins flipping the script amid tight playoff race.

How would a healthy Florida Panthers roster look?

Porter Martone has signed with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Minnesota Wild close to securing playoff berth.

Adam Sykora scores his first NHL goal!

Michael Hage injured and not playing in NCAA playoffs.

John Tortorella has taken over Vegas Golden Knights head coach.

The Colorado Avalanche complete a perfect road trip.

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