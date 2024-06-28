Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Luke Kunin and Sharks Nearing Deal

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Sharks and restricted free agent Luke Kunin are nearing a deal, sources tell San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

Kunin, 26, was on the last year of a two-year extension signed by Mike Grier in July 2022. He was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators as one of the first moves of Mike Grier’s tenure as general manager.

Kunin is expected to sign a $2.75 million, 1 year contract extension with the Sharks.

Throughout the season the coaching staff and Mike Grier have remarked on Kunin’s locker-room and on-ice presence, so it may come as no surprise that Grier is looking to extend his contract.

“Kunny is someone who exemplifies a lot of the things that we’re looking for here, he was someone who was in the battle every night,” Grier said. “We needed more guys doing that.”

The above quote comes from the story below by Colby Guy of San Jose Hockey Now.

RFA Kunin Hopes To Sign Multi-Year Contract With Sharks

SJShorky

Hopefully he shows a little more finish next season with more time removed from his knee injury. I know people dislike his on ice results but he appears to be a good leader and example for the young guys. I’m betting it’ll be more of a bargain than his qualifying offer.

