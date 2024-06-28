BREAKING: Luke Kunin and Sharks Nearing Deal

The Sharks and restricted free agent Luke Kunin are nearing a deal, sources tell San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

Kunin, 26, was on the last year of a two-year extension signed by Mike Grier in July 2022. He was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators as one of the first moves of Mike Grier’s tenure as general manager.

Kunin is expected to sign a $2.75 million, 1 year contract extension with the Sharks.

Throughout the season the coaching staff and Mike Grier have remarked on Kunin’s locker-room and on-ice presence, so it may come as no surprise that Grier is looking to extend his contract.

“Kunny is someone who exemplifies a lot of the things that we’re looking for here, he was someone who was in the battle every night,” Grier said. “We needed more guys doing that.”

