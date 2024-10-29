Sharks Going Streaking! Back-to-Back Wins, 4-2 Over Kings

The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center.

Jake Walman and Fabian Zetterlund and Tyler Toffoli and William Eklund scored, and the Sharks won 4-2.

Period 1

San Jose Sharks start off on their horse, Eklund chance off Toffoli set-up, then the vet draws a penalty.

Thompson back on PP1 with Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg, then Walman-Smith-Kunin-Zetterlund-Gushchin. Eklund, I thought, playing too slow on this power play. Be direct, get it to the net, shoot for rebounds.

2 in: Cardwell’s first NHL shift, does a good job covering a center lane NZ pass defensively. Then he takes the puck from Clarke along the wall, like.

Every scout I talk to about the 5-foot-11 Cardwell agrees on the same thing, if only he were three inches taller. He’d be a top-10 San Jose Sharks prospect easy, a shoo-in future third-line stalwart. Not to say he can’t overcome the size.

Looks like Goodrow getting a PP shift over Kunin. Sharks blowing golden chances to get game-opening goal for first time since Dallas.

8 in: Good stand-up by Gushchin on attempted LA exit. Sharks off to a solid start, except for the squandered power plays.

9 left: Subtle skill Granlund play, really impressive. Wants to get it back to the point, King spying him knows. There’s only one pass that Granlund can reasonably make, a bounce pass of a perfect velocity, so the King doesn’t jump on Ferraro. No one else open. And Granlund makes it.

Kunin penalty: I don’t think that’s much of a penalty. That looks to be on the side of Anderson, not the back.

4 left: Down low, good Grundstrom battle win over Jeannot.

Solid San Jose Sharks period, picked up where they left off in Utah. This is winning hockey, except for the underwhelming power plays, granted, made up for by a good kill. Per Natural Stat Trick, Sharks 13-13 5v5 Corsi, 9-6 Scoring Chances, 3-1 High-Danger. That’s a winning formula, limit the shots, have better chances. Just needed the PP to cooperate.

Period 2

Walman goal: First Sharks goal from a defenseman this year. First Sharks’ game-opening goal since Game 3 in Dallas. Great job by Sturm off Grundstrom faceoff win to get it back to Walman, who rifles it clean. Sturm beat Gavrikov to puck, really nice work, hustle and reach.

Thomas goal: Not even one minute later, 58 seconds later, Kings tie it. Thomas gets inside on Ferraro, puts in rebound off Clarke shot that handcuffs Vanecek.

Kings have last seven shots since Walman goal: If the Sharks are really better, they need to show some pushback now.

7 in: Not a good solo foray by Walman, Kings stop his rush at line. Bad place for a turnover. Luckily, Toffoli rips it from ex-teammate Kopitar before LA counterattack.

Walman penalty: Oh man, change in momentum. Sharks had a 3-on-1 (came actually after a Walman turnover pass, trying to get entry), Cardwell goes for the pass, too unselfish, shoot shoot shoot, considering San Jose also hasn’t had a shot since Walman goal, that’s 12 unanswered Kings shots. Walman, I find, is too careless with the puck, that limits his ceiling as a player despite his obvious skills.

10 in: Vanecek huge save, coming across on Kempe one-timer. That’s what LA wants on the power play.

Too many men penalty: Disappointing period for the Sharks after the Walman goal. Lucky to be tied. San Jose PK has been saving grace, but this period is not a winning formula.

Granlund breakaway is first Sharks shot since Walman goal, that’s 12:11 in between shots.

Zetterlund penalty: Who said what? Absolutely unacceptable penalty, Sharks can’t afford that when they’ve been bleeding shots all period. Very disappointing period after a solid first. Immature. Not just whoever said what, but this whole period.

2 left: Ferraro prevents Turcotte from a Grade-A. Great desperation effort there.

1 left: Jeannot gets away with a pushoff on Granlund in front. I’m sure that Sharks are heated, and they should be there, but they need to come with a mature game in the final frame.

Period 3

Including tonight’s 58-second lead, #SJSharks have held a lead in a game for just 52:26 through almost 11 games. The 4-1 lead blown on opening night accounts for 43:49 of this figure. So besides the St. Louis game, the Sharks have had a lead for just 8:37 this year — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 30, 2024

3 in: Love that 4th line shift, back to the basics, draws a penalty. Sturm, Grundstrom, Cardwell, no BS. Then Toffoli on delayed penalty, super smart, passes it out of the OZ so the Sharks can get a wholesale line change.

Sharks have gone with a five-forward power play, swapping Zetterlund for Walman.

6 in: Goose has missed some golden chances this year. Just wanted to type that. Puck laying open in blue paint, Gushchin just misses the tap-in, checked hard, credit to him for crashing net.

Zetterlund goal: Sharks were surging. Great pass by stationary Wennberg into Zetterlund with speed. That line seems to be building some chemistry. Zetterlund just rifles it past Rittich.

This was the pushback I was looking for after Thomas goal, better late than never.

Laferriere goal: Uh, never mind. Can’t get out of their own way. Wennberg had brief possession, maybe his forwards thought it was offense time. But Kings got it back, and between Zetterlund and Gushchin, someone must pick up Laferriere. Awful goal.

Toffoli goal: Think it was Eklund on the forecheck, but credit to Walman, great pass to Toffoli in front, and Toffoli is just too dangerous there. Let’s see if the Sharks can close this game out maturely.

Except for the Laferriere mishap, the Sharks have played an impressive third. Really great response after an immature middle frame.