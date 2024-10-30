Sharks Locker Room: Changing the Narrative?

The San Jose Sharks took the game away from their opponent on Tuesday night.

Entering the third period against the Los Angeles Kings, the score was tied at one apiece, off Jake Walman’s first goal as a Shark. The Kings had controlled most of the middle frame — per Natural Stat Trick, they had a 31-10 5-on-5 Shot Attempts, 15-5 Scoring Chances, and 7-1 High-Danger edge — but the Sharks just needed one good period to get two points.

How many times has San Jose failed to do that, in this exact spot, over the last few seasons?

Instead, the Sharks were up for the moment, jumping on the Kings in the first few minutes of the final frame, getting the first six shots and the first goal of the period, from Fabian Zetterlund.

Los Angeles didn’t get a shot in the third period until 8:31 in.

“The game was there for the taking, and we need to learn to go on the attack and be aggressive and get on teams and go win hockey games, not sit back on our heels and just try to defend. That’s when bad habits creep in,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Credit to the group to go out there and they went and got it, and we had a really good third period, first five minutes, 10 minutes, we were all over ’em.”

San Jose’s lead was short-lived — Los Angeles equalized shortly thereafter — but then Tyler Toffoli responded to give the Sharks another lead.

This time, San Jose didn’t squander it, pulling out a 4-2 victory, capped off by a William Eklund empty-netter. It’s their second-straight victory after a 0-7-2 start to the season.

How many late leads, including opening night against the St. Louis Blues, have the Sharks blown in recent years?

“To get rewarded was nice,” Warsofsky said.

But just as important as the result? It’s the process: Save for the gaffe that led to the Kings’ game-tying goal in the third period, the Sharks played legitimately good hockey throughout the final frame. It’s not that they won, it’s how they won.

“We shut them down at the end,” Zetterlund said.

Maybe we can stop talking about last year’s disaster and these 2024-25 Sharks?

“Give them a ton of credit, they came and did what they do, came and worked, right?” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said.

“San Jose Sharks” and “hard work” have not been synonymous terms in recent seasons, especially last year. Are the Sharks changing the narrative?

It’s just two wins in a row, but maybe?

“We’re doing the right things for most of the game,” Walman said.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on message between second and third periods to the San Jose Sharks:

Warsofsky, on Cardwell’s NHL debut and his line:

That line was outstanding. Ethan was really good too. Gave us some fresh legs. Obviously can skate, competitive kid.

Warsofsky, on Jake Walman and the Walman-Cody Ceci pairing:

They’ve been good. And Jake, he’s a big kid that can skate and when he’s physical, when he’s engaged, he’s a difference maker out there. He’s one of the best defenseman on the ice when he’s engaged and he’s skating. He’s got a big, heavy shot. He can break out pucks. The sky’s the limit for him and his ability. It’s there.

Warsofsky, on Mario Ferraro’s status after his big shot block that led to Eklund’s empty netter:

I haven’t really got a full update, but a great block. And that’s what it takes to win. When you win, you walk by a locker room and there’s a lot of ice bags. When you lose, there’s not a lot of ice bags. So our guys are learning that. It’s little details that are going to win hockey games. And for Mario to get rewarded, he’s been through a lot in this organization for the five years he’s been here.

Ethan Cardwell

Cardwell, on how many friends and family that he had here for his NHL debut:

A couple friends too, billet family from junior. So I think around 10 or 12, so pretty special to have them here for this moment and be able to grab a dinner with them afterwards and just kind of debrief and enjoy a day off with them tomorrow.

Cardwell, on his Barracuda teammates being there for his first NHL game:

That was so cool in warm-ups there, having them right down on the glass cheering me on. It’s an amazing group down there, guys are such friends here in the prospect pool, and all throughout the organization, so to see them there, front and center was hilarious, and I got a good chuckle out of it.

I knew they might be coming. I didn’t think they’d be down there during warm-ups on the glass. So that was funny.

Fabian Zetterlund

Zetterlund, on if this is the most confidence that he's ever played with: "Yeah, I would say, I feel really good. Just gonna keep going. Preparing for the next game. We're having fun in here." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 30, 2024

Zetterlund says he didn’t say anything that was worth going to the box for a misconduct. Z: “I was quiet. I didn't say that much. I just talked Swedish on the bench. So, I mean, if the ref knows Swedish, he might throw me out there. But I didn't say anything.” Zetterlund… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 30, 2024

Jake Walman

Walman, on Ferraro’s shot block:

What a warrior he is. Has that same compete off the ice as he does on the ice. He’s a great guy. Everybody wants that guy on your team. He’ll do what it takes. Doesn’t care what the score is. He’ll put his body on the line. You saw that there. He’s competitor. Can’t say enough good things about him. What an animal. Won us the game there in the end, for sure.

Walman, on the turn of events from last night, five minutes left, being down three goals, to two straight improbable wins:

I don’t know, maybe don’t turn the TV off when the Sharks are playing. (laughs) Sure a lot of people did. But yeah, stick with us, we’re trying. We’re doing the right things for most of the game. It’s only a matter of time. It’s going to come. We have confidence now and a lot more fun coming to the rink when we’re winning.