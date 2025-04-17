Current Sharks Grier, Celebrini, Goodrow & More Talk Couture’s Impact (+)

During Tuesday’s press conference announcing the end of his playing career, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture tried to lead his teammates one more time.

Couture was supposed to take questions from the media, after his and GM Mike Grier’s emotional opening statements.

Before that though, Couture suggested that all his teammates, who were in attendance, leave, perhaps so they could get on with their days, and also, so the players themselves could avoid a potential barrage of post-press conference questions.

But in a sign of respect, all of Couture’s teammates stayed until the end of the presser.

On Wednesday, before the Sharks’ final game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers, Grier, head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Barclay Goodrow, Noah Gregor, Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith, and Macklin Celebrini paid tribute to their captain with some never-before-heard stories and jokes.