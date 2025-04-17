San Jose Sharks
My 2024-25 Sharks Awards Vote
The San Jose Sharks have announced their 2024-25 Awards.
Here’s how I voted!
Player of the Year
Winner: Macklin Celebrini
My vote (in order): Macklin Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, William Eklund
Toffoli has a good case as the San Jose Sharks’ leading goal-scorer and veteran leader, but on a night-to-night basis, at both ends of the ice, Celebrini has been consistently good, and not just for a rookie.
I also give Celebrini the positional edge over wingers Toffoli and Eklund, and he’s had to carry more of the load as 1C since the Sharks traded their other top center Mikael Granlund. The 18-year-old hasn’t really skipped a beat, leading San Jose with 26 points in 27 games since the deal.
Media Good Guy
Winner: Mario Ferraro
My vote (in order): Ferraro, Toffoli, Alex Wennberg
The San Jose Sharks lost some great interviews this season, like Nico Sturm and Jake Walman amd Mackenzie Blackwood.
But anyway, I usually vote for the guys with the most media responsibilities, a la leadership who have to come out and answer our questions after embarrassing loss after loss.
Everybody I voted for is part of leadership, but Ferraro does the best job of not going on auto pilot post-game, which is an understandable impulse.
Rookie of the Year
Winner: Macklin Celebrini
My vote (in order): Celebrini, Will Smith
No explanation necessary. Better question, who was San Jose’s third-best rookie this year? There’s healthy competition there between Collin Graf, Yaroslav Askarov, Nikolai Kovalenko, and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
Personally, I’d go Askarov.
Prospect of the Year
Winner: Sam Dickinson
The media doesn’t vote on this, team hockey operations does. It’s not an award for best prospect, it’s a vote for which prospect had the best season in his league.
The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 No. 11 pick covers both criteria though. He’s arguably the organization’s top prospect, and he had a banner year with the London Knights, breaking the team’s season record for points by a defenseman with 91, just ahead of Evan Bouchard and Rick Corriveau’s 87.
Allow me to turn around this discussion and ask who were the worst players on the team this year and do they warrant trading them away?
Anybody who is truly “worst” on the worst team in the league is probably not tradeable in the NHL. But other than Vlasic, all the veterans can be put on waivers if you really need to. For the cap hit, Vlasic probably is still the worst. But Sharks are not in a cap crunch anymore. Bordeleau is probably not getting a qualifying offer and might not get a NHL contract anywhere. I’m not sure he is a NHL-level player. Conventional wisdom is that small guys need to have an exceptional mix of compete, skating, and hockey IQ to make it… Read more »
Let’s hope that is the case with Georgiev. I want him gone.
Maybe some of the other posters have more of a feel for Bordeleau’s game because I don’t. It seems we’ve not seen him in an extended run. Perhaps the coaches don’t think so highly of him.
Grier is still a big question mark for me. Rebuilding is one thing, trading anyone worth anything, is another. Can’t win without seasoned vets, not just any vets. We’ve got to go for some ‘gold’ in FA or trade.