San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #82: Georgiev Stands Between Sharks & Two Ugly Records
Alexandar Georgiev, starting the last game of the San Jose Sharks’ season on Wednesday night, stands between the team and a couple ugly records.
On the team side, the Sharks are on a 10-game losing streak, on pace for one of the worst finishes to a season in NHL history.
Meanwhile, positionally, Georgiev is hoping to not tie an Arturs Irbe mark.
In 1992-93, Irbe led the sophomore San Jose Sharks with just seven wins. That’s the lowest season team leader in wins in franchise history.
Jeff Hackett and Brian Hayward had two apiece in an 11-victory campaign, the worst in Sharks history.
Georgiev, acquired on Dec. 9 for Mackenzie Blackwood, leads San Jose with seven wins.
Blackwood has six, Yaroslav Askarov four, Vitek Vanecek three, and Georgi Romanov zero in a season of instability between the pipes.
San Jose Sharks (20-49-12)
Georgiev will start.
Lines at last #SJSharks morning skate of the year:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Lund
Kovalenko-Dellandrea-Gushchin
Grundstrom-Goodrow-Gregor
Thrun-Liljegren
Carlsson-Rutta
Schuldt-Vlasic
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 16, 2025
#SJSharks power play groups…
PP1: Wennberg-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Eklund
PP2: Liljegren-Carlsson-Lund-Kovalenko-Gushchin
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 16, 2025
Edmonton Oilers (47-29-5)
EDM going with 12F/5D tonight. #Oilers
— Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 16, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
I wanna see Georgiev get the shutout for his swan song, and screw it, maybe throw in a Gregor goal for good measure.
If they lose they will have had 1-11 games loosing streaks
Gonna suggest folks watch the linked video. 3 guys doing an exercise where they pick their best under age 25 team. The thing to notice is the quality of the d-men at this age. A couple are legit really good, but d-men 24 and under are just a thin group. its a long lead time position. Free agency can help, but it also suggests that there’s still a lot of time for both Thompson and Cagnoni. And digging further, Pohlkamp and Dickinson. I’ll also note that the Blackhawks, in game 81, had a blue line consisting of one older player… Read more »