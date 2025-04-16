Preview/Lines #82: Georgiev Stands Between Sharks & Two Ugly Records

Alexandar Georgiev, starting the last game of the San Jose Sharks’ season on Wednesday night, stands between the team and a couple ugly records.

On the team side, the Sharks are on a 10-game losing streak, on pace for one of the worst finishes to a season in NHL history.

Meanwhile, positionally, Georgiev is hoping to not tie an Arturs Irbe mark.

In 1992-93, Irbe led the sophomore San Jose Sharks with just seven wins. That’s the lowest season team leader in wins in franchise history.

Jeff Hackett and Brian Hayward had two apiece in an 11-victory campaign, the worst in Sharks history.

Georgiev, acquired on Dec. 9 for Mackenzie Blackwood, leads San Jose with seven wins.

Blackwood has six, Yaroslav Askarov four, Vitek Vanecek three, and Georgi Romanov zero in a season of instability between the pipes.

San Jose Sharks (20-49-12)

Georgiev will start.

Lines at last #SJSharks morning skate of the year: Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Lund

Kovalenko-Dellandrea-Gushchin

Grundstrom-Goodrow-Gregor Thrun-Liljegren

Carlsson-Rutta

Schuldt-Vlasic — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 16, 2025

Edmonton Oilers (47-29-5)

EDM going with 12F/5D tonight. #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 16, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.