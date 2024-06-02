‘Probably’ Pavelski’s Last Game? Oilers Beat Stars, Going to Final

An ex-San Jose Sharks star is going to the Stanley Cup Final, but it’s not Joe Pavelski.

Instead, Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are moving on, edging the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game Six.

Kane appeared to get hurt early in the game and didn’t play in the third period.

He will have almost a week to get better, however, as Game One of the Final versus the Florida Panthers is on Jun. 8.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of talk that this was Pavelski’s last NHL game.

“I think it probably will be [his last game], but I don’t want it to be,” Elliotte Friedman said on NHL Network. “I think the guy is a Hall of Famer.”

Pavelski, 39, struggled in this post-season, scoring one goal and three assists in just 19 games.

It’s been a remarkable career otherwise. Selected in the seventh round of the 2003 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Pavelski has scored 476 goals and 1,068 points, both highs for his draft class. He scored 355 of those goals and 761 of those points with the Sharks, before signing with the Stars in 2019.

On top of that, he scored 74 goals and 143 points in 201 playoff games.

If Pavelski does hang up the skates, unfortunately, he will retire as the NHL record holder in post-season games played without a Stanley Cup. Ex-San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau (195) and Joe Thornton (187) are right behind Pavelski.

He played in the 2016 and 2020 Finals, and the 2010, 2011, 2019, 2023, and 2024 Western Conference Finals.