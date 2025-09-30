Why Did Sharks Send Down Chernyshov, Bystedt Already? (+)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have re-assigned top prospects Igor Chernyshov and Filip Bystedt.

Chernyshov, a 2024 second-round pick, came into camp with a ton of buzz, after dropping 55 points in just 23 OHL games last year. The 6-foot-3 winger also appeared to show pro strength along the walls in his brief San Jose Barracuda audition to end last year.

Bystedt, a 2022 first-round pick, enjoyed a promising first full North American pro season in North America, putting up 12 goals and 31 points in 50 Barracuda appearances. The 6-foot-3 center also took on a larger role in the playoffs with AHL MVP Andrew Poturalski shelved.

But both, headed now to Barracuda camp, did not stand out from the pack in training camp, which San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky highlighted on Monday.