Training Camp Roster Update: Sharks Cut 9, Waive 5, Scrimmage NHL-Like Lines

The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster is starting to really take shape.

The Sharks officially re-assigned nine players to the San Jose Barracuda, forwards Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, and Oliver Wahlstrom; defensemen Cole Clayton, Jake Furlong, and Braden Hache; and goaltenders Gabriel Carriere and Matt Davis.

In addition, they put forwards Shane Bowers, Jimmy Huntington, Samuel Laberge, and Oskar Olausson, and goaltender Jakub Skarek on waivers. If they clear waivers, these five players will report to Barracuda camp.

That leaves 36 players on the San Jose Sharks’ training camp roster.

There are 23 forwards, 14 who appear to be the closest to the opening night roster: Adam Gaudette, Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, Carl Grundstrom, Collin Graf, Jeff Skinner, Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves, Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith, and William Eklund.

Six forwards, Egor Afanasyev, Ethan Cardwell, Cam Lund, Quentin Musty, Zack Ostapchuk, and Pavol Regenda, appear to still be in the running for an NHL job.

Patrick Giles, Donavan Houle, and Colin White are injured, and are likely to start in the AHL when they get healthy.

There are 11 defensemen, nine who appear closest to the opening night roster: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov, and Jack Thompson.

Waiver-exempt prospect Luca Cagnoni and injured Lucas Carlsson appear ticketed for the Cuda.

There are two goaltenders, Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic.

So the San Jose Sharks’ roster, crossing out waived and injury players, is down to 32 players, 20 forwards, 10 defensemen, and two goalies.

They’ll need to pare that down to 23 before opening night on Oct. 9.

To help do that, the San Jose Sharks held a scrimmage on Tuesday, featuring some very NHL-like lines.

The #SJSharks are split into two groups before they scrimmage. Here are some of the lines from one group: Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Skinner-Wennberg-Graf

Musty-Dellandrea-Lund

Cardwell Leddy-Klingberg

Dickinson-Desharnais

Thompson — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 30, 2025

Lines, d-pairs in other #SJSharks practice this morning. Toffoli-Misa-Eklund

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Grundstrom-Ostapchuk-Regenda-Afanasyev Ferraro-Orlov

Muk-Liljegren

Cagnoni — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 30, 2025

#SJSharks running some power play units during the scrimmage. PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Eklund PP2: Orlov-Skinner-Misa-Kurashev-Wennberg — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 30, 2025

Macklin Celebrini participated, though he’s still not quite ready for a pre-season game.

Celebrini, however, should get into one of the Sharks’ two weekend pre-season contests, Oct. 3 at the Vegas Golden Knights or Oct. 4 at the Utah Mammoth.

Celebrini is close to playing, Warsofsky says. "We'll check in the morning. He's got one more little hurdle to get through. It's probably mostly likely at the end of the week." #SJSharks have 3 pre-season games left, all this week, Wed/Fri/Sat — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 30, 2025

Celebrini told the Mercury News that he’ll be ready for opening night: “I feel good with where I’m at right now.”