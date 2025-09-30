Sharks Locker Room: Dellandrea Makes Statement

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Warsofsky believes this is the most competitive San Jose Sharks camp that he’s been a part of, dating back to 2022-23, when he was an assistant coach.

Ty Dellandrea is a player who might not have been on the bubble in previous years, but he is now.

“He knows. He ain’t stupid. He knows that his job is on the line, really. I can tell you how it is. That is the truth,” Warsofsky said.

Dellandrea, however, made a statement with his performance in the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Pavol Regenda and Adam Gaudette scored.

Dellandrea was buzzing, leading the Sharks with six shots and six hits. He also played 18:10, pacing San Jose forwards, and won seven of 10 draws.

“Best game I’ve seen Delly play. Probably since we’ve had him,” Warsofsky said, of last summer’s acquisition from the Dallas Stars. “I think he was one of the best players on the ice tonight, winning faceoffs, played the wing, penalty kill. Did it all. Was using his legs, was being physical. Had good details.”

Especially impressive was that Dellandrea did this for an overmatched Sharks, going up against an NHL-caliber Ducks side.

#SJSharks playing 5 players tonight w/ over 200+ NHL games: Kurashev (317 ), Gaudette (301), Liljegren (264), Wahlstrom (236), Dellandrea (219). On other hand, Ducks playing 6 players w/ 800+ games (Killorn, Granlund, Kreider, Strome, Gudas, Trouba) https://t.co/00TWtpcWdc — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 30, 2025

But this was a test too, and for Warsofsky, Dellandrea more than passed.

That is, for now.

Opening night still seems far away, and if the San Jose Sharks start the season with teenage forward Michael Misa and defenseman Sam Dickinson on the roster, Dellandrea could still be the odd man out.

The favorites for the 13 or 14 opening night forward spots are, in alphabetical order, Adam Gaudette, Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, Carl Grundstrom, Collin Graf, Jeff Skinner, Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves, Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith, and William Eklund.

That’s 14 forwards.

Egor Afanasyev, Ethan Cardwell, Quentin Musty, Zack Ostapchuk, and Pavol Regenda appear to be more on the bubble.

In Dellandrea’s favor, he’s just 25, and can play center and wing. He’s a pending RFA with just a $1.3 million AAV.

If the Sharks, however, opt to start the season with eight defensemen, a distinct possibility because of the presence of Dickinson, then that means one of the projected top-14 forwards will be left out in the cold.

Could it be the waiver-exempt Graf? Pending UFA Grundstrom and his $1.8 million AAV? Despite what some Sharks fans want, it’s not likely to be Goodrow or Reaves.

Anyway, games like tonight, it won’t be Dellandrea.

“Kudos to him,” Warsofsky said. “The way he played tonight, he knew [he was on the bubble].”

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Ty Dellandrea:

Best game I’ve seen Delly play. Probably since we’ve had him. I think he was one of the best players on the ice tonight, winning faceoffs, played the wing, penalty kill. Did it all. Was using his legs, was being physical. Had good details. Thought he was really good tonight.

I didn’t love his first game. You chalk it up as a first game [after a long layoff].

He knows. He ain’t stupid. He knows that his job is on the line, really. I can tell you how it is. That is the truth. Kudos to him. The way he played tonight, he knew it. Played an outstanding game.

Warsofsky, on Kasper Halttunen:

He was good. He had his moments. Started protecting pucks there. Thought he had a couple good ones in the second period.

Pace is really high, so he’s gotta have to get used to that. But had his moments. You see some potential. He’s got a lot of work to do

Warsofsky, on Luca Cagnoni:

Had some good moments, thought he had a slow start.

His bread-and-butter is breaking out pucks and making the right reads and executing. Thought he was inconsistent with that.

Warsofsky, on if he’s seen improvement in Cagnoni defensively:

Big time, big time, he’s been a lot better defensively, one-on-one’s down low, below the top of the circles. He’s been

Warsofsky, on other San Jose Sharks players who stood out:

Thought [Pavol Regenda] had some good moments.

I thought Laberge stuck out times, brought his identity.

Luca Cagnoni

Cagnoni, on winning one-on-one battles:

Yeah, as long as they don’t get the puck, I’m happy with the battle. (laughs)

If I just get good body positioning on them, I’m a pretty stocky guy, so not too easy to push around. If I get body positioning, I think I can win most battles.

Kasper Halttunen

Halttunen, on how he could’ve been better tonight:

I just try to kind of bring my game out there, shoot some pucks. I feel like that’s where I can be a little better, have some poise, make some better plays offensively.

Bring that offensive dangerousness that I have in my game and use my shot more.

Pavol Regenda

Regenda, on Warsofsky’s praise for him throughout camp:

I just try to bring the competitive level there, try to be physical. Go 100% everyday. If I want to fight for a spot in an NHL team, there are more skill guys, better guys with a better shot…

I’ve been playing PK. I’ve been playing like kind of defensive role. I think that’s a good way to get in the NHL and stay there…

It’s my fourth year now, first year I just came here, kid from Slovakia. I didn’t know what the hell is going on. Some of the guys thought I was cocky or something. Every year, I grow on the ice, but I would say I grow more off the ice.