Grundstrom Thinks He Has More Offense To Offer, Talks Injuries

Ryan Warsofsky thinks that Carl Grundstrom has more offense to offer.

If the new San Jose Sharks winger can stay healthy, that seems like a very real possibility. Grundstrom has scored 29 goals over the last three seasons, but in just 161 games, which translates to a 15-goal pace over 82 games.

He’s also, perhaps surprisingly, given his reputation as a forecheck-first winger, a volume shooter.

Per SPORTLOGiQ, Grundstrom’s 3.4 Shots Per 20 was 19th in the NHL last year (of 392 qualified forwards, 440-plus 5-on-5 minutes played).

On Monday, Grundstrom spoke with local media for the first time since the San Jose Sharks acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings for Kyle Burroughs on Jun. 27.

The Sharks’ new No. 91 discussed his injuries, what he needs to do to score more, and ex-teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Grundstrom, on what San Jose Sharks fans can expect from him:

I play a pretty honest game. I play north-south. Pretty hard but can help out a little bit of offensively too. I play a gritty game.

I like to shoot. I think I have a pretty good shot too. I try to get it off as much as possible. I’m going to try to use it more than I have been.

I need to get more shots off and find a way to be in the areas more where you can score.

Grundstrom, on the Swedes that he knows on the San Jose Sharks:

I played two World Championships with Zetterlund. I know him pretty good. I played against the other guys too…they seem like great guys.

Grundstrom, on Warsofsky:

He called me after I got traded. He said he’s seen me play quite a bit. He wanted me to keep playing the gritty style and play hard but also maybe could take that next step offensively too.

Grundstrom, on the feeling in Los Angeles after three-straight first-round exits to the Edmonton Oilers:

Everyone knew that it’s going to be some changes after the season, after a first-round exit three years in a row against the same team. Everyone knew that some players are not going to be there for next year.

Grundstrom, on much-maligned ex-teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois:

He was a great teammate. No problem at all with him. He was a really good friend of mine. He was great to have around. Nothing bad to say.

Grundstrom, on his injuries, which included a broken foot from blocking a shot last year:

I want to try to stay more healthy than I’ve been the last couple of years. I’ve been unlucky these last two years, but obviously, I want to train so it doesn’t happen again.