Filip Bystedt on Track? NHL Scouts, John McCarthy on 1st-Round Pick’s Progress (+)

Is Filip Bystedt on track?

When the San Jose Sharks selected Bystedt with the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2022 Draft, the hope was that the 6-foot-3 Swede would develop into a middle-six two-way NHL center.

That’s the role that he’s playing in his rookie AHL campaign with the San Jose Barracuda. Bystedt has seven goals and 19 points in 29 games, and per SportContract, he’s averaging 17:18 a night, second among Cuda centers after Andrew Poturalski.

Three non-San Jose Sharks NHL scouts, Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, and Bystedt discussed his progress this season.