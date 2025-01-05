Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Filip Bystedt on Track? NHL Scouts, John McCarthy on 1st-Round Pick’s Progress (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

Is Filip Bystedt on track?

When the San Jose Sharks selected Bystedt with the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2022 Draft, the hope was that the 6-foot-3 Swede would develop into a middle-six two-way NHL center.

That’s the role that he’s playing in his rookie AHL campaign with the San Jose Barracuda. Bystedt has seven goals and 19 points in 29 games, and per SportContract, he’s averaging 17:18 a night, second among Cuda centers after Andrew Poturalski.

Three non-San Jose Sharks NHL scouts, Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, and Bystedt discussed his progress this season.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info