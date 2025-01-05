Meier on What Jumbo Meant to Him, More Defensive Role With Devils (+)

For Timo Meier, coming back to San Jose is still weird.

Meier is back at SAP Center for the second time since the San Jose Sharks traded him to the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. In first game back in the Bay Area just over a year later, on Feb. 27, 2024, the 2015 Sharks’ first-round pick tallied two assists in a decisive 7-2 victory for the Devils.

While his offensive production may not be exactly what Devils fans were hoping this season, new head coach Sheldon Keefe says the Swiss forward is “by and large, [about] what I expected.”

Prior to the matchup against San Jose, Meier had 14 goals and 14 assists in 40 games, solid numbers, but not extraordinary, considering he scored 40 goals in 2022-23 and was signed to an eight-year, $70.4 million extension in the summer of 2023.

Keefe has taken a different approach to the forward that was often touted for his high-end offensive ability.

“I’ve used [him in] a lot of defensive situations, which I don’t know if he’s been used that way in a lot of his career. Forecheck, physicality, all those sorts of things,” Keefe said. “He’s a unique player to our team in that regard, and he recognizes that and he’s brought that consistently. Which can be difficult for a guy who is trying to score and make a difference offensively, to continue to focus on those defensive responsibilities and the physicality that you need to bring to the group.”

While Meier was a key part of the Sharks’ forecheck during his time with the team, none of his coaches in San Jose, nor former Devils coach Lindy Ruff gave him quite as much defensive responsibility as Keefe has. Per MoneyPuck, Meier has started 14% of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone, compared to just 10.6% in the offensive zone this season. Over his other eight NHL seasons, he averaged 12.1% of his shifts starting in the offensive zone and only 9.6% in the defensive zone.

Playing alongside Nico Hischier means that Meier’s line is counted on mightily to limit offensive chances. Hischier was a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward, following the 2022-23 season. As a result, it’s no surprise that Keefe relies on Hischier and his linemates to often shutdown the opposition’s most dangerous scoring options, like Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby’s lines for example.

“I’ve been real happy with his buy-in and how he’s recognized what he can bring to our group,” Keefe said.

Meier met with San Jose Hockey Now and other local media prior to Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks and spoke about his time in teal, Joe Thornton, the organization’s future, being a bigger fan of the Sharks than Tomas Hertl, Macklin Celebrini, and much more.