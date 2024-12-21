Warsofsky on Pending UFA Ceci: ‘We’d love him back’

Ryan Warsofsky would love to have Cody Ceci back next season.

Ceci, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has played in 35 games so far in his first season with the San Jose Sharks, recording one goal and eight assists. Ceci, second in San Jose playing 22 minutes a night, has formed the top pairing with puck-mover Jake Walman for the Sharks this year.

“He’s a real stabilizer back there and a big right shot defenseman, really good on the penalty kill. Gives you everything he’s got. He’s a real warrior when it comes to our D corps back there. He plays through injuries, he gives you everything,” Warsofsky said in Edmonton on Saturday. “Does the little details that probably not a lot of people recognize. He’s given us a big boost back there.”

Details like?

“He kills plays down low. Being a bigger guy, matches up against top lines. His details when it comes to understanding who’s on the ice and when to kill plays and get guys up on the glass and stop pucks up, which has been a big thing for us this year, is kind of what he’s all about.”

Ceci was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers by San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier, along with a 2025 third-round pick, in exchange for Ty Emberson over the summer.

Warsofsky said Ceci, who turns 31 today, has been able to pass on his experience – playing in the Stanley Cup Final last season – to his teammates.

“He’s got good mental toughness. Things are going to go wrong, he’s going to make mistakes, and he just keeps moving forward, and he doesn’t change game-to-game. You know what you’re getting,” Warsofsky said. “ Obviously, playing over here, the last couple years, on that run, has probably helped his game, what it takes to win at this level. And he’s really rubbed off on our group with those finer details.”

It’s hard to say if Ceci would rather stay with the San Jose Sharks or chase a Cup elsewhere, but Warsofsky made his feelings clear. Ceci has a $3.25 million AAV this season.

“We’d love him back just because what he means to our dressing room, what he means to our back end, the type of person he is,” he said. “I think his game is going to continue to grow and grow, even though, of his age, he’s not an older guy, but he’s a veteran guy that I think could continue to improve.”