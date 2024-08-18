Sharks Alleviate Oilers’ Offer Sheet Headache, Acquire Ceci & 3rd for Emberson

It looks like the San Jose Sharks have helped the Edmonton Oilers navigate their offer sheet drama.

The Sharks have acquired veteran defenseman Cody Ceci and the Oilers’ 2025 third-round pick in exchange for second-year defenseman Ty Emberson.

Ceci was fourth among Edmonton blueliners last year in ATOI, playing 20:01 a night. The 30-year-old right-hander has one year left on his contract at $3.25 million AAV.

The 6-foot-3 defender was also a big part of the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, appearing in 24 playoff games.

“Cody is a solid, competitive veteran defenseman who brings a well-rounded skill set to our group,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He’s a strong penalty killer who can also contribute offensively and he brings extensive playoff experience.”

Ceci, the 15th pick of the 2012 Draft, has also played for the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s notched 786 NHL games and counting.

Emberson made his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks last season, after being claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers.

The 24-year-old right-hander acquitted himself well in a tough competitive situation, averaging 18:33 a night for a last-place squad. Beset by injuries, however, he dressed for just 30 games last season.

San Jose re-signed Emberson this summer to a one-year, $950,000 deal.

Both Ceci and Emberson’s contract figures are important, especially after the St. Louis Blues inked Oilers RFAs Philip Broberg, two years at $4.581 million AAV, and Dylan Holloway, two years at $2.29 million AAV, to over-the-market offer sheets earlier this week.

Edmonton, already up against the cap, weren’t likely to be able keep both Broberg and Holloway without making a trade. Getting rid of Ceci’s cap hit, along with the strong possibility that they put Evander Kane’s $5.125 million AAV on LTIR to start the season, makes it at least possible that they can match on both Broberg and Holloway, if they choose to do so, and be cap-compliant by opening night.

The Oilers have until Tuesday to match or decline to match the Blues’ offer sheets.