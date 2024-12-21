Preview/Lines #36: What Does Warsofsky Want Smith, Mukhamadullin To Improve?

EDMONTON — Ryan Warsofsky said not to read too much into the San Jose Sharks’ practice lines on Friday, but it was a clear message to Will Smith and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Smith, the 2023 fourth-overall pick, was dropped from the third line on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche, to the fourth line. Mukhamadullin, the organization’s top defensive prospect not named Sam Dickinson, wasn’t in the top-six, suggesting he’s going to sit out on Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers.

These are how lines looked; Warsofsky warned that they’re not set.

That said, Warsofsky is clearly looking for another level from both top prospects.

If skilled winger Smith does play on the fourth line, what can he learned from the reduced ice-time with more lunchpail guys like center Nico Sturm and Carl Grundstrom?

“How to compete, how to work. How to work without the puck, how to not take a breath on a backcheck, how to play with fine details in your game without the puck,” Warsofsky said.

For what it’s worth, skilled William Eklund benefitted when ex-head coach David Quinn demoted him to the fourth line last year. Eklund ate up the easier line match-ups and worked his way back into the top-nine with relative ease.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s the turnovers,” Warsofsky said about the demotion, referring at least in part to the Smith turnover that led to the Joel Kiviranta game-winner on Thursday. “It’s just getting to the inside, competing for 50-50 pucks and skating, making sure he’s skating without the puck and tracking. Just the details of the game that happens so quickly that he’s trying to learn.”

That’s the clear message from Warsofsky: “Gotta compete harder in some certain areas.”

But for the bench boss, it’s just a little bump on the road for the 19-year-old: “Will, before the last game, was coming off one of his better games of the year. So it’s just a growing pain in his development. There’s no issues there. He’s going to continue to get better, and I’m sure he’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Mukhamadullin, the 2020 New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick, is older than Smith, but the challenges for a young winger are no comparison to those for a young defenseman.

“It’s an extremely hard position to play,” Warsofsky recognized.

While Mukhamadullin’s talent is obvious — the 6-foot-3 blueliner is long and mobile and better with the puck than without — the position is unforgiving, especially in the NHL, when you have the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid coming right at you.

“It’s his consistency and breakout reads, defending from the inside, body positioning, those are the things that we’re really preaching with Muck,” Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky cited another defensive prospect who seemed to benefit from a spell in the pressbox.

“Sometimes, it’s good to get a little reset and watch from up top,” Warsofsky said of Henry Thrun, who sat out two straight games before returning to the line-up on Thursday. “Henry’s done that, and he came in and Henry had one of his better games. So it’s another opportunity for him to learn and watch.”

San Jose Sharks (11-19-5)

Yaroslav Askarov will start. Otherwise, Warsofsky says lines are same as yesterday’s practice.

Warsofsky also said Klim Kostin skated this morning, he’s trending toward being available for Monday at Vancouver.

Edmonton Oilers (19-11-2)

