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San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #69: Chernyshov Is Back, Change on Defense

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Credit: Derek Bahn

NASHVILLE — Igor Chernyshov is back.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed that Chernyshov would return to action against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, 10 days after suffering a scary head injury in Montreal.

Macklin Celebrini will center Chernyshov and Will Smith.

“Each one brings something, a different element,” Warsofsky said, “hopefully try to get some chemistry once they get together.”

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with Chernyshov about his injury for a story coming later today.

San Jose Sharks (32-30-6)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start; Yaroslav Askarov will back up.

In a change from Monday’s practice, Sam Dickinson will play ahead of Nick Leddy.

The Sharks didn’t do lines at morning skate.

Warsofsky did not confirm lines, except for the top line, but these are the players who should be in the line-up. This is my lines projection:

Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Sherwood-Misa-Regenda
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Ferraro
Dickinson-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

San Jose did practice the power play today, and this is what it looked like.

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Chernyshov-Misa-Sherwood-Regenda

The Sharks snapped a 0-for-9 power play skid on Saturday with a second period Dmitry Orlov strike.

Another PP in a third period yielded five shots.

That’s the kind of power play that the Sharks will try to emulate tonight.

“[We] shot the puck. Taking what was given to us and not forcing anything. We’re just putting pucks to the net,” William Eklund said, of what was working on those power plays.

Nashville Predators (33-28-9)

Juuse Saros will start.

Per NHL.com, here’s how the Preds should line up:

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Matthew Wood — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Erik Haula — Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague — Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby — Ryan Ufko

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is at 5 PM PT at Bridgestone Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

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RenoDave

Love, love, love this Sharks lineup. Please keep it like this for the next three games at least.

5
Reply
Joseph

Totally agree. It’s 100% okay for this team to not make the playoffs, as long as it’s guys like Dickinson learning the stretch run lessons and not Leddy going through the motions. The value of being here is to let these young guys get experience.

8
Reply
SnarkFan

I think it’s about the best you can do lineup wise with this roster. Only change I would make is swapping Eklund for one of Sherwood or Regenda. I really like Eklund and Misas chemistry.

6
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Erick

I guess maybe Dickinson doesn’t sit this one out? Seems like he should.

0
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SnarkFan

As long as his confidence isn’t shaken he should be ok.

1
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James R

He should probably sit out so the coaches can work with him. And if that doesn’t work, the coaches should try sitting him every few games for the rest of the season. Nothing builds confidence like inconsistent playing time.

0
Reply
Mac Dawg

Alright! If we win tonight, the Sharks still have a chance, but if we lose, it’s honestly going to be hard to imagine them making it to the playoffs. I’m hoping for a miracle ending to our season!!

4
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Herb

Yes, if we lose tonight it means change course and lose out. Given the way things are in the Pacific division, we still have a clear path to a lottery pick. Go Leddy

0
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SnarkFan

Warios just messing with the Leddy haters. lol!

0
Reply
Clark

Yea, was kind of funny reading the takes on the previous post. Wario trolled them!

2
Reply
SnarkFan

Definitely appeared that way.🤣

1
Reply
Darren P.

Finally a damn lineup I can get behind! I see Warsofsky finally got my memo(s)…

2
Reply
SnarkFan

Maybe Sheng showed him the comment section for his blog. 🤣

1
Reply
Darren P.

He must have, because Warsofsky definitely isn’t a subscriber!

Last edited 2 hours ago by Darren P.
1
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