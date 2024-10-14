Holy Overreaction! Talking Celebrini’s Injury, Scratching Gushchin

What did we think of the first week of San Jose Sharks’ action?

Welcome to a new episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

But before we get to our reactions to the losses to the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, let’s talk about the San Jose Barracuda’s opening weekend.

Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni break camp with the Cuda! We can also put to bed any concern that Yaroslav Askarov isn’t willing to play in the AHL and his opening night celly. (1:45)

What’s the latest on Macklin Celebrini’s hip injury? (17:05)

What are our takeaways on the San Jose Sharks’ opening homestand? (25:58)

We debate playing Danil Gushchin on opening night, and scratching him for the second game.

What did we think of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s first NHL games? We also chat Mikael Granlund. (50:10)

We both have praise for the line of Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, and Luke Kunin. (59:40)

Keegan is loving Jake Walman. (1:05:43)

We discuss Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, and Matt Benning’s up-and-down performances.

What did we think of Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek? (1:11:33)

Does William Eklund have more to give? We also talk Tyler Toffoli. (1:13:29)

Our closing thoughts about the San Jose Sharks’ start! (1:19:14)

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.